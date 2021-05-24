Here's Why You Should Hold On to O-I Glass (OI) Stock Right Now

O-I Glass, Inc. OI is gaining from forecast-topping first-quarter 2021 results. Growing preference for glass packaging, focus on innovation, capacity expansions, joint-venture deals and acquisitions are driving growth. Further, turnaround initiatives and cost-control measures will aid the company.



Earnings & Sales Top Q1 Estimates

O-I Glass reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents and came within management’s guidance of earnings between 32 cents and 37 cents. Revenues of $1500 million also surpassed the Consensus Mark of $1,460 million.



The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.7%.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have appreciated 51.4% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.8%.





Return on Equity (ROE)

O-I Glass’ trailing 12-month ROE supports its growth potential. The company’s ROE of 76.7% compares favorably with the industry’s average ROE of 33.8%, reflecting that it is more efficient in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Growth Drivers in Place

Given customers’ increasing preference for sustainable glass packaging solutions and improved consumption trends, O-I Glass projects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 to lie between $1.55 and $1.75. The mid-point of the guided range indicates a year-over-year improvement of 35%. Given the steady demand trend, sales and production volume will likely register double-digit growth compared to prior-year levels. The company is gaining from the elevated off-premise sales, while on-premise consumption is anticipated to recover. Total consumption is likely to increase modestly, given the changing market dynamics and heightened social activity post pandemic.



The company’s top priority remains investments in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures (JVs) and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a solid return on invested capital.



Last month, management announced its plan to invest roughly $75 million in an expansion at its Zipaquirá, Colombia facility, in order to meet the heightening demand for highly sustainable glass packaging. Notably, the facility will be one of O-I Glass’ largest and cost-effective plants.

O-I Glass is driving innovation in the glass segment. Its glass melting technology, known as the MAGMA program, intends to reduce the amount of capital required to install, rebuild and operate the company’s furnaces.



Last year, the company divested its Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) glass manufacturing business to Visy Industries. Following the sale, O-I Glass continues to strengthen its leading market position across Europe and the Americas, and develop interests in Asia.



The company is committed to deliver margin expansion through improving productivity, operating performance and cost reduction, and anticipates benefits of around $50 million from these actions. It is focused on reducing debt and optimizing its portfolio with a strategic divestiture program. These moves will generate solid growth, higher margins, enhance business portfolio and strengthen the balance sheet.

Few Headwinds to Counter

The resurgence of coronavirus cases might impact the economic recovery unfavorably. Hence, uncertainty related to the severity of the pandemic and governmental authorities’ actions to contain the virus might affect the O-I Glass’ current-year performance. Moreover, input cost inflation might unfavorably impact the company’s margins.

Bottom Line

Investors might want to hold on to the stock, at present, as it has ample positive prospects of outperforming peers in the near future.

