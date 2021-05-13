Here's Why You Should Hold on to Nevro (NVRO) Stock Now

Nevro Corp. NVRO is well poised for growth on the back of its flagship platform Senza and solid international prospects. However, intense competition continues to mar prospects.

The stock has gained 22.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.2% in a year’s time.

Nevro with a market capitalization of $5.25 billion is a medical device company that engages in developing and commercializing a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, primarily in the leg. Its trailing four-quarter average earnings beat is 9.9%

Let’s take a closer look at the factors that substantiate the company’s current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) status.

Key Catalysts

Senza — A Key Driver: Nevro is steadily gaining from its Senza flagship platform, developed and commercialized for the treatment of chronic pain.Currently, Omnia represents between 70% and 80% of the company’s utilization in the global market.In December 2020, management announced that the company submitted a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA to get authorization for its Senza System to treat chronic pain related to Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).

The company is still on track to attain the FDA PMA for the same. The recent approvals for the Omnia upgrade, powered by HFX Connect and the new trial stimulator, are expected to provide momentum throughout 2021. In April 2021, the company launched its HFX brand and an updated website, which is designed to unify its products and services to optimize the physician and patient experience. The unveiling of the HFX brand platform includes the full U.S. market launch of the company's recent Omnia upgrade.

International Prospects: Nevro currently sells Senza in Europe and Australia through a network of sales agents and independent distributors. To date, the company has expanded its direct sales operations to Austria, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. In September 2020, management announced that the company will set up its global manufacturing operational base in Costa Rica that will enable it to make investments and back its prospects. Notably, in the first quarter of 2021, international revenues were $13.9 million, up 14% year over year on a reported basis and 4% in constant currency.

What’s Deterring the Stock?

Nevro faces stiff competition in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. Per management, the primary factors intensifying the same are brand recognition, clinical research leadership, and pricing and reimbursement. Consequently, this remains a concern.

Which Way are Estimates Headed?

For 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $445.2 million, indicating a rise of 22.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The same for adjusted loss per share stands at $2.41

