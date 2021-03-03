Here's Why You Should Hold on to Medtronic (MDT) Stock for Now

Medtronic plc MDT has been gaining on a slew of product launches and regulatory approvals. Business recovery in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and improvement in segmental performances buoy optimism as well. However, foreign-exchange fluctuations and a stiff competitive landscape are major downsides.

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 13.8% compared with the 16.7% growth of the industry and 25.9% rise of the S&P 500.

The renowned medical technology, services and solutions provider has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion. The company projects 7.6% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average surprise being 59.12%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Strong Q3 Results: Medtronic’s better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2021 buoy optimism. The company reported sequential improvement in both earnings and revenues. Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal, as well as Specialty Therapies, Neuromodulation and Diabetes Group registered year-over-year growth on an organic basis during the fiscal third quarter.

Product Launches: We are upbeat about the slew of product launches by Medtronic over the past few months. The company, in December 2020, announced the U.S. commercial launch of the Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine following the FDA’s marketing authorization granted earlier in the year. Medtronic announced the launch of InPen integrated with real-time Guardian Connect continuous glucose monitoring data in November 2020.

The company announced the U.S. launch of Adaptix Interbody System in October 2020 post its FDA approval in August 2020. Notably, Adaptix is the first navigated titanium implant with Titan nanoLOCK Surface Technology, a proprietary combination of surface textures on the macro, micro and nano levels.

Regulatory Approvals: We are optimistic about the slew of regulatory approvals received by Medtronic. The company, in February 2021, received the FDA’s approval for expanded MRI labeling of its InterStim II and InterStim Micro sacral neuromodulation systems that use SureScan MRI leads.

The company received the FDA’s approval for the use of navigated interbody and Midas Rex high-speed drills with the Mazor Robotic Guidance System in December 2020. The same month, Medtronic’s Micra AV received regulatory go ahead in Canada following the receipt of the U.S. and European approvals earlier in the year.

Downsides

Exposure to Currency Movement: We are concerned about Medtronic’s exposure to currency fluctuations as it rakes in a significant portion of its sales from international markets. Unfavorable currency movements have been a major dampener over the last few quarters. Fiscal 2021 revenues are expected to get adversely impacted by currency translation of more than 20 cents.

Competitive Landscape: The presence of a large number of players has made the medical devices market highly competitive. The company faces intense competition from players such as Boston Scientific Corporation BSX in the cardio vascular business.

Estimate Trend

Medtronic has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for 2021. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved 3.6% north to $4.35.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues is pegged at $8.15 billion, suggesting 35.9% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some other better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX.

Hologic’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.4%. The company presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

IDEXX’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 15.8%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Medtronic PLC (MDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.