Here's Why You Should Hold on to Kirby (KEX) Stock Now

Kirby Corporation’s KEX prospects are being aided by robust top-line expansion, driven by increased demand in the distribution and services segment. The buoyant market conditions support the marine transportation unit’s performance. However, the coastal market's weakness and elevated capital costs could be concerning.

Factors Favoring KEX

Reflecting the strong performance of the distribution and services segment, Kirby's fourth-quarter 2023 segmental revenues rose by 12.7% to $346.6 million, driven by increased demand. Oil and gas contributed 43% to revenues, with the operating margin improving to 8.3% in the final quarter of 2023 from 5.5% a year ago. For 2024, segmental revenues are expected to be flat to slightly down.

Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2023, KEX's marine and transportation unit reported a 7% increase in revenues to $452.59 million, with the operating margin improving to 15.1% from 11.1% year over year. The outlook for 2024 is optimistic, with anticipated increases in inland revenues in the mid to high single digits and coastal revenues in the high single to low double digits. Operating margins are expected to average around 20% for inland and mid to high single digits for coastal operations.

Kirby's operating cash flow surged from $294.1 million in 2022 to $540.2 million in 2023. The company expects the metric in 2024 to be in the $600-$700 million range.

Key Risks

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Kirby faced a 7% decline in coastal market revenues (18% of marine transportation), attributed to planned shipyard maintenance days.

Kirby's liquidity is a concern, as evidenced by a decrease in cash and equivalents from $42.1 million to $32.57 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Additionally, a total debt reduction from $1,067.9 million to $1,016.59 million raises questions about the company's financial stability.

Zacks Rank

KEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration from the Zacks Transportation sector include GATX Corporation GATX and Skywest SKYW. Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GATX has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 16.47%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 6.1% upward over the past 90 days. GATX has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.7% for 2024. Shares of GATX have risen 19.5% in the past year.

SkyWest's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 11.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 222.1% in the past year.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.02%, on average.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GATX Corporation (GATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.