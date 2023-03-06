Here's Why You Should Hold on to Honeywell (HON) for Now

Honeywell International HON is backed by multiple tailwinds despite some volume softness due to supply-chain disruptions. While raw material cost inflation poses a threat to the bottom line, pricing actions augur well for the company’s top-line growth.



Strength in long-cycle businesses is driving growth in Honeywell’s commercial aviation, building products, advanced materials and UOP businesses. Despite cost inflation, pricing actions and cost-control measures are driving the company’s margin performance. For 2022, operating margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) year over year while the segment margin expanded 70 bps. For 2023, the company expects a segment margin of 22.2-22.6%, indicating a year-over-year rise of 50-90 bps.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s bullish 2023 guidance holds promise. For 2023, the company expects sales of $36-$37 billion, which reflects an organic sales growth of 2-5%. The company anticipates adjusted earnings of $9.35-$9.75 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7-11%. The company expects moderation in raw material inflation (thanks to deceleration in inflation) and improved supply chains to drive top-line growth in 2023.



While Honeywell’s Safety and Productivity Solutions segment is experiencing weakness due to lower personal protective equipment and warehouse automation volume, its Aerospace segment is witnessing robust growth on the back of strong commercial aftermarket demand. Continued improvement in flight hours, especially in wide body, should continue to drive the segment’s performance. For 2023, the company expects segmental organic growth to be in the high single-digit to the low double-digit range.



Strength in advanced materials business and UOP operations is fueling growth of HON’s Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment. An improvement in the process technologies business, which returned to growth in the fourth quarter, robust catalyst shipments and demand for energy capacity should drive the PMT segment’s growth in 2023. Within PMT, growth in the advanced materials business is expected to continue owing to strong demand for solstice products. For 2023, the company expects sales to improve in the mid-single digits for PMT.



Honeywell has been committed to handsomely rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2022, HON rewarded shareholders with $2.7 billion in dividends and $4.2 billion in share buybacks. The quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 5.1% in September 2022. Strong free cash flow generation supports the company’s shareholder-friendly activities. The company expects an operating cash flow of $4.9-$5.3 billion for 2023, while the free cash flow is anticipated to be $3.9-$4.3 billion.



Backed by these tailwinds, shares of Honeywell have gained 8.1% in a year, outperforming the industry’s 4.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:



Deere & Company DE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Deere has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 15.9% in the past six months.



Ingersoll Rand IR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



Ingersoll Rand has an estimated earnings growth rate of approximately 3% for the current year. The stock has rallied 22% in the past six months.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.5% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 32% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.