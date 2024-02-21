Here's Why You Should Hold on to Graco (GGG) Stock Right Now

Graco Inc. GGG benefits from strength in the Industrial and Process segments despite weakness in the Contractor segment and rising costs.



Let’s discuss the factors that should cause investors to retain the stock for the time being.

Growth Catalysts

Business Strength: The company’s Industrial segment is benefiting from end-market strength in the Americas region. Also, growth in powder finishing product lines bodes well for the segment. The Process segment is gaining from solid momentum in all businesses and regions. For 2024, the company predicts year-over-year organic sales growth (on a constant-currency basis) in low-single digits. Also, strong price realization, along with favorable product and channel mix, is aiding the company’s margin performance.



Investments in Product Innovation: Investments in capacity expansion and product innovation are aiding the company’s performance. In 2024, the company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $120 million, including $60 million for facility expansion projects. As for innovation, the company introduced a hot melt adhesive dispense system, the InvisiPac HM10, electric-powered airless gun and Ultra QuickShotearlier in 2023.



Rewards to Shareholders: Graco continues to increase shareholders’ value through dividend payment & share repurchases. In 2023, Graco paid out dividends worth $158.3 million to its shareholders, up 11.4% year over year. It repurchased common stocks worth $102.3 million in the same period. In December 2023, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 8.5% to 25.5 cents per share.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain GGG stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company rose 25% in a year compared with the industry‘s 16.7% increase.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 0.7% for fiscal 2024 in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 33.6% in the past year.



AZZ Inc. AZZ currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 37.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for AZZ’s earnings have increased 5.4% for fiscal 2024. The stock has soared 76.1% in the past year.



Brady Corporation BRC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. BRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Brady’s fiscal 2024 earnings have remained steady. The stock has gained 18.6% in the past year.

