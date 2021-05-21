Here's Why You Should Hold on to Extra Space (EXR) Stock Now

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR have gained 21% over the past three months, outperforming its industry’s growth of 7.2%. Moreover, the recent trends in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has been revised marginally upward to $6.06 over the past week.





Extra Space Storage has earned solid recognition in the self-storage industry. The company focuses on expansion through accretive acquisitions and a third-party management platform. It enjoys solid presence in key cities and opts for strategic joint ventures to boost long-term profitability.



The company significantly expanded its business in recent years, growing its branded-store count from 820 in 2010 to 1,969 at the end of first-quarter 2021 in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Also, total stores managed for third-party owners increased from 160 to 763 during the same period.



In addition to acquisitions, the company is making strategic investments through other channels in the storage sector, including preferred equity investments and the bridge loan program. The company gained an increased scale in several core markets on these acquisitions, while fortifying its presence in a number of new markets.



These efforts have helped this Salt Lake City, UT-based self-storage real estate investment trust (“REIT”) emerge as the second-largest self-storage operator and the largest self-storage management company in the United States.



Additionally, the self-storage industry continues to benefit from favorable demographic changes. Specifically, the migration and downsizing trend, and increase in the number of people renting homes have escalated the needs of consumers to rent space at a storage facility to park their possessions. Further, demand for self-storage space has increased amid the flexible working environment as well as an improving housing market, while move-outs remain low amid the health crisis, resulting in improved year-over-year occupancy trends. Management also noted that REIT’s record-high occupancy is resulting in greater pricing power.



Extra Space Storage is focused on improving its balance sheet, reduce secured debt and increase the size of its unencumbered pool. The REIT exited first-quarter 2021 with $60.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter, it strengthened its balance sheet through an overnight offering and ATM activity, reaping net proceeds of $273.7 million. Along with disposition proceeds, the company was able to lower its revolving balances, ending the quarter with net debt to EBITDA of 5.1 times, which is lower than its long-term debt target of 5.5 times to 6 times. With balance-sheet strength, the company is well poised to capitalize on external growth opportunities, which will likely increase.



However, Extra Space Storage operates in a highly fragmented market in the United States, with intense competition from numerous private, regional and local operators. In addition, there is a development boom of self-storage units in many markets. This high supply is likely to fuel competition, curb its power to raise rents and turn on more discounting.



Moreover, for Extra Space Storage, vacates are still down and are helping the occupancy level to remain high. However, such factors are likely to moderate as tenants revert to more normal move-out behavior as the impact of the pandemic abates, leading to upward pressure on vacate trends, and resulting in adverse pressure on rate growth in many markets.

Stocks to Consider

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s ILPT FFO per share estimate for the current year moved up 4.5% to $1.87 in the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



OUTFRONT Media Inc.’s OUT Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has moved marginally north to 89 cents over the past month. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised significantly upward to 44 cents from 13 cents over the past month.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.