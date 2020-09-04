Here's Why You Should Hold On to Extra Space (EXR) Stock Now
Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR boasts a solid recognition in the self-storage industry as well as emerged as the second-largest self-storage operator and the largest self-storage management company in the United States. It enjoys strong presence in key cities and opts for strategic joint ventures to boost long-term profitability.
The company significantly expanded its business in recent years, growing its branded-store count from 820 in 2010 to 1,878 in the second quarter of 2020. Also, total stores managed for third-party owners increased from 160 to 700 over the same period.
In the past 10 years, Extra Space Storage has spent $6.8 billion in acquisitions. The majority of its stores are gathered around large population centers. Apart from having above-average population, these markets enjoy favorable income demographics for stores. Therefore, with a geographically diversified portfolio and significant scale, the company is poised for long-term growth.
Further, the company is focused on improving its balance sheet. The company exited second-quarter 2020 with $56.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and had $883 million in revolving line of credit availability. The company had $298.6 million available for issuance under its ATM program as of Jun 30, 2020. With solid balance-sheet strength, the company is well poised to capitalize on external growth opportunities that will likely increase going forward.
Further, the trends in estimate revisions indicate a favorable outlook as the Zacks Consensus Estimate for funds from operations (FFO) per share moved marginally upward to $4.86 and $4.87 for 2020 and 2021, respectively, in the past month.
However, the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a concern. There is a substantial reduction in demand for self-storage space, which is affecting move-in volumes despite lower move-in rental rates. Furthermore, stress on customers’ financial capacity will likely result in rent-collection issues. As such, same-store rental revenues and net operating income are likely to be affected in the near term.
Moreover, there is a development boom of self-storage units in many markets. This high supply is likely to fuel competition, curb its power to raise rents and turn on more discounting.
Also, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 7.6% in the past year compared with 4.9% decline recorded by the industry.
Stocks to Consider
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s PINE Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing-year FFO per share moved 20.2% north to $1.19 in the past month. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s ABR FFO per share estimate for 2020 moved up 9.1% to $1.44 in the past month. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
Duke Realty Corporation’s DRE Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s FFO per share moved 2.8% north to $1.49 in a month’s time. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.