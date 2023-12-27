Here's Why You Should Hold on to Enbridge (ENB) Stock Now

Enbridge Inc. ENB has gained 10.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.02 and $2.10, respectively.



What’s Favoring the Stock?

Geographical Reach

Enbridge's distinction of having the longest and most advanced crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world is a significant feat in the energy transportation sector. The 17,809-mile network covers significant parts of North America. This extensive reach enables Enbridge to connect major oil supply basins with key markets and refineries, facilitating the efficient transportation of crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.

Diverse and Stable Business Portfolio

Enbridge’s business is diversified across natural gas, liquids and renewable energy sectors, with a balanced EBITDA mix of approximately 50% from natural gas and renewables, and 50% from liquids. This diversification ensures stability and resilience against market fluctuations.

Strategic Acquisitions and Growth Initiatives

ENB has achieved advancements through strategic acquisitions, notably in the gas utilities sector, establishing itself as the foremost natural gas utility platform in North America. These acquisitions are anticipated to bolster earnings and foster growth opportunities. Enbridge is currently the only major pipeline company in North America that owns a regulated gas utility.

Commitment to Sustainable Practices and ESG Goals

Enbridge targets achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, focusing on reducing operational GHG emissions. ENB continues to focus on emission reduction, social responsibility and diversity, aligning with global ESG leadership trends. This commitment is likely to appeal to socially conscious investors.

Robust Capital Allocation and Dividend Growth

The company has a consistent record of sustainable capital allocation and dividend growth, supported by predictable cash flows. Over the majority of the last five years, ENB consistently yielded higher dividends than its sector counterparts. This record reflects the company’s commitment to delivering value to investors through reliable and competitive dividend payouts, making ENB an attractive choice for those seeking income-oriented investments in the energy sector.

Outlook and Industry Trends

ENB is strategically positioned to benefit from industry trends, such as increasing demand for renewable energy and natural gas. The company's involvement in renewable energy projects and natural gas distribution is likely to drive growth.

These factors suggest that Enbridge is well-positioned for sustained growth, making it an attractive option for investors seeking stability and growth potential in the energy sector.

Risks

Compared to composite stocks belonging to the industry, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure. Moreover, the leading midstream energy player’s bottom line is affected by increasing gas distribution costs.

