Here's Why You Should Hold On to Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Now

On May 28, we issued an updated research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR. The company has been witnessing steady revenue growth for the past several years and has a robust balance sheet with a strong liquidity position. However, rising expenses and a significant exposure to the real estate sector are concerns.

Cullen/Frost’s organic growth looks impressive, as reflected by its revenue growth story. Revenues witnessed a CAGR of 6.4% over the last five years (2015-2019), with the trend continuing in the first three months of 2020. Moreover, the low-cost funding source — non-interest bearing deposits — representing more than 40% of total deposits, are anticipated to aid the net interest income and margin.

The bank has a decent debt position. As of Mar 31, 2020, the company has debt worth $1.41 billion, which has remained almost stable for the past few quarters. Also, its debt-capital ratio is currently 0.06 which compares favorably with the industry’s average of 0.35. Further, as of the same date, the company displayed strong cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion.

However, the company’s mounting non-interest expenses over the years is a concern. The same witnessed a CAGR of 3.3% over the last five years (2015-2019), primarily due to rise in almost all cost components. Costs continued to flare up in first-quarter 2020.

Also, Cullen/Frost’s significant exposure to the real estate sector is a concern. As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s exposure to these loan portfolios was about 50% of the total loans. Though the housing sector has been showing signs of improvement, any further deterioration in real estate prices will act as a headwind.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised 24.2% and 17% downward for 2020 and 2021, respectively, over the past two months.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 22.3%, so far this year, compared with the 26.2% decline recorded by the industry.

