Here's Why You Should Hold on to Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s BHF higher annuity sales, conservative investment strategy, asset growth, higher interest rates, a well-diversified and high-quality portfolio, and sufficient liquidity make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $15.68 per share, indicating a 43.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 1.6% higher revenues of $8.38 billion.



The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $17.41 per share, indicating an 11% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 2.8% higher revenues of $8.61 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHF’s 2023 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

The life insurer has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing in one, the average beat being 23.18%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 7.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 19.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

BHF’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months of 20.8% expanded 1,130 basis points year over year and compared favorably with the industry average of 14.7%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Brighthouse Financial is well-poised for growth, with solid performances by the Annuities and Life segments.



BHF remained focused on enhancing its product portfolio with the launch of Shield Level Pay Plus, which is an addition to the suite of Shield Annuities. In May 2023, the insurer enhanced the Shield Level Annuities product suite, including the launch of Shield options with Step Rate Edge, to help clients keep their retirement plans on track by providing additional growth opportunities in certain down markets.



The company launched Shield Level Pay Plus in 2022, which is an income solution and is being well-received in the market. BHF has been focused on offering a portfolio of products that help meet the evolving needs of clients.



Brighthouse Financial is one of the largest providers of life insurance products in the United States. Given the company’s expansive and compelling suite of life products, BHF should benefit from the growing individual insurance market. The insurer remains focused on ramping up sales of life insurance products and expanding its distribution network, aiming to become a premier player in the industry.



Net investment income has been exhibiting an improving trend over the past few quarters. Riding on asset growth, higher interest rates, a well-diversified and high-quality portfolio, and a conservative investment strategy, the insurer expects the metric to improve in the future.



Brighthouse Financial’s liquidity position remains robust, with more than $900 million of cash and liquid assets at the holding company as of the end of the third quarter. BHF exited the third quarter of 2023 with the combined risk-based capital ratio between 400% and 420%.



Given enhanced financial strength and flexibility, the company remains committed to returning capital to shareholders and intends to maintain an opportunistic share repurchase program to create significant value for stockholders. At present, BHF has $104 million remaining under its authorization.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the life insurance industry are Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA, Primerica, Inc. PRI and GoHealth, Inc. GOCO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Reinsurance Group has a decent record of beating the earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, while missing once, the average beat being 18.81%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 3.5% and 2.3% north, respectively, in the past 30 days. In the past year, RGA shares have gained 21.9%.



Primerica has a decent record of beating the earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.84%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 39.8% and 9.8%, respectively. In the past year, PRI shares have risen 52.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GoHealth’s 2023 and 2024 revenues indicates year-over-year increases of 29.9% and 8.5%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOCO’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 77.8% and 40.9%, respectively. In the past year, shares of GOCO have lost 0.7%.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.