Here's Why You Should Hold On to AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Now

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR has been gaining on increasing demand for pharmaceutical products, hand sanitizers and liquid soap, and cleaners and disinfectants, on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is well poised to grow on its ongoing business-transformation plan to drive the top line and efforts to bolster operational excellence and improve organizational effectiveness. Innovative product launches featuring the company’s pumps, closures and its acquisition strategy remain a key catalyst.



The stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 7%. Year to date, the stock has gained 10%, in line with the industry.





At present, AptarGroup carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Let’s delve deeper and analyze the factors that are driving the stock.



Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results: Adjusted earnings per share was $1.00 that improved 3% year over year. Total revenues increased 8.3% year over year to $759 million. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.



Upbeat Q4 Guidance: AptarGroup projects adjusted earnings per share for fourth-quarter 2020 between 84 cents and 92 cents. The mid-point of the guided range reflects year-over-year growth of 10%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 10.9%.

Return on Assets: AptarGroup currently has a Return on Assets (ROA) of 6.2%, while the industry recorded ROA of 5.1%. An above-average ROA denotes that the company is generating earnings by effectively managing assets.



Upward Estimate Revisions: AptarGroup’s earnings estimates for 2020 has been revised upward by 8% over the past 30 days to $3.62. For 2021, the estimate has moved north by 6% to $4.11.



Segments Poised Well on COVID-19 Induced Demand: The Pharma segment has been witnessing growth so far this year driven by demand for existing medicines amid the pandemic, such as influenza vaccines, and allergy and asthma treatments, which are administered utilizing the company’s drug delivery devices and components for injection systems. The Beauty + Home segment will continue to gain from high sales in the personal care market related to hand sanitizers and liquid soaps, and increased sales to the home care market primarily related to cleaners and disinfectants. The trend is likely to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Cost Reduction Actions to Sustain Margins: AptarGroup has undertaken several cost control measures that include reducing temporary labor headcount, furloughs and wage reductions, and elimination of business travel. The company has also been trimming discretionary spending and modifying production schedules. This will help sustain margins.



Acquisitions Remain a Key Catalyst: AptarGroup remains committed to business expansion through acquisitions to expand the scope of technologies, geographic presence and product offerings. Notable buyouts include Fusion Packaging, Nanopharm, Gateway Analytical, CSP Technologies and Noble International.



Business Transformation Plan to Reap Benefits: AptarGroup is focused on growing business-transformation plan to drive top-line growth, bolstering operational excellence, enhancing approach to innovation and improving organizational effectiveness.



AptarGroup is also poised to gain from innovative product launches featuring its products. In the Pharma segment, AdhereIT — the connected intuitive and user-friendly onboarding solution for patients with chronic conditions who use auto injectors to self-administer medications at home — has been launched. It is in sync with the company’s strategy to provide training devices and onboarding programs.

Also, The Procter & Gamble Company PG recently launched Vicks Sinex Severe Ultra Fine Mist in the United States featuring AptarGroup’s Bag-on-Valve system and actuator. Also, in the Beauty + Home segment, AptarGroup’s pumps and closures continue to be the choice in sanitizing and cleansing products globally. Also, Unilever launched a antibacterial spray in Mexico, featuring the company’s spray pump and an antibacterial hand soap featuring closure.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include AGCO Corporation AGCO and Ball Corporation BLL. While AGCO sports a Zacks Rank #1, Ball Corporation carries a Zacks Rank#2.



AGCO has a projected earnings growth rate of 15.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 19% so far this year.



Ball Corp has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.2% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have rallied 51% year to date.

