Here's Why You Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock For Now

Accenture plc ACN has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 10%. Earnings are expected to increase 22.6% year over year in fiscal 2022 and 10.9% in fiscal 2023.

Facrors That Bode Well?

Acquisitions have been one of Accenture’s key growth strategies. These have enabled the company to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. The recent acquisition of Brussels-based Greenfish is expected to help Accenture enhance its sustainability skills and services to better address the increasing needs of clients, especially across Europe.

Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its consulting as well as outsourcing businesses, backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs.

On the consulting front, the company experiences strong demand for digital, cloud- and security-related services, and for assistance in adoption of new technologies. Consulting revenues of $9 billion increased 24% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

On the outsourcing front, Accenture continues to see strong demand for its assistance of clients with the operation and maintenance of digital-related services and cloud enablement. Outsourcing revenues of $7.1 billion surged 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Some Risks

Higher talent costs are hurting consulting services providers like Accenture. The consulting industry is labor intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent.

Moreover, while frequent acquisitions improve revenue opportunities, business mix and profitability, they add to integration risks. Also, they are a distraction for management, which could impact organic growth.

