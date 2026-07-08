Here's Why You Should Hold Omnicom Group Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of Omnicom Group OMC have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has gained 7.6%, outperforming the industry’s 6.3% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite rose 1.5% during the said time frame.



OMC has a Growth Score of B, which condenses key financial metrics to reflect a fair sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

The company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 28.8% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 26.8% and 14.2%, respectively. Revenues are anticipated to grow 50.3% in 2026 and be in line in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for OMC

Omnicom Group provides a comprehensive suite of services globally across fundamental disciplines such as Media & Advertising, Precision Marketing, Public Relations, Healthcare, Branding and Retail Commerce, Experiential, and Execution and Support. The sheer breadth of its offerings caters to varied needs and captures business from a range of traditional small, medium and large players or new-age organizations. OMC reported core operations revenues of $5.6 billion during the first quarter of 2026, representing an increase of $345 million compared with the combined core operations in the year-ago quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

OMC is enhancing its service delivery, operational efficiency and cost control through targeted internal investments. During the first quarter of 2026, the company expanded deployment of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered marketing and sales platform, Omni, across the organization, improving campaign performance, audience targeting, measurement capabilities and workflow automation. Upgraded Adobe and Amazon partnerships are boosting retail media performance, fueling faster campaign execution and strengthening customer identity via Acxiom's Real ID.

The company’s new business wins strengthen its position. During the first quarter of 2026, OMC secured multiple significant new accounts with firms such as IBM, GSK, John Deere, Little Caesars, Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Baileys. OMC also expanded relationships with major existing customers such as Clorox, Dyson, Delta, Exxon, Kroger, Merck and Unilever.

OMC consistently rewards its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company repurchased shares worth $570.8 million, $370.7 million and $707.9 million, respectively, while paying out $562.7 million, $552.7 million and $549.6 million, respectively, in dividends. Such moves instill investor confidence in its stock and enhance shareholder value.

Risks to Watch

Omnicom Group faces stiff competition from major players, such as WPP and Publicis Groupe. This competition can limit pricing power, increase operational expenses and reduce market share. As a result, the company must balance competitive pricing strategies with the need to maintain healthy profit margins.

OMC had a current ratio of 0.91 at the end of the first quarter of 2026, lower than the industry average of 0.93, due to a sharp rise in current debt. A current ratio below 1 does not bode well for investors, as it implies the company may not be able to meet short-term obligations.

Omnicom Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Corpay, Inc. CPAY.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Corpay, Inc. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while matching once, with the surprise being 2%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.