Here's Why You Should Hold ManpowerGroup Stock in Your Portfolio

Shares of ManpowerGroup MAN have had an excellent run over the past month. The stock has gained 18.5%, outperforming the industry’s 8.3% growth. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has returned 1.5% over the said time frame.



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MAN’s second-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 23.1% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are projected to rise 23.2% and 34.4%, respectively. Revenues are anticipated to grow 4.6% in 2026 and 4.3% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for MAN

ManpowerGroup provides comprehensive workforce solutions and services globally. This helps organizations with recruitment, training, outsourcing and consulting services. The company is benefiting from the widening AI skills gap and declining worker confidence, as businesses are urgently seeking external partners to reskill their teams and navigate rapid tech adoption. Rising automation concerns further increase demand for MAN’s upskilling and career transition solutions, supporting long-term revenue growth.

MAN drives productivity by balancing strict cost control and strategic pricing with targeted investments in operational technology. The company has rolled out cloud-based and mobile apps, upgraded front-office systems and enhanced global tech infrastructure across key markets.

The company continues to digitalize its business through advanced technology and partnerships with tech firms. It expanded its PowerSuite platform through a partnership with hubert.ai, enabling AI-powered candidate screening and interviews to reduce screening time while maintaining candidate satisfaction. ManpowerGroup’s recently announced partnership with SoundHound AI is helping its Experis division to redesign clients' workflows and accelerate enterprise AI adoption through its new Accelerate AI Services offering.

MAN consistently rewards its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company repurchased shares worth $179.8 million, $140 million and $38 million, respectively, while paying out $144.3 million, $145.8 million and $66.7 million, respectively, in dividends. Such moves instill investor confidence in its stock and enhance shareholder value.

Risks to Watch

ManpowerGroup's global presence leaves it exposed to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The company earned nearly 85% of its revenues from outside the United States in 2025, the majority of which were generated in Europe. Any fluctuation in the value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies will have a significant impact on the company’s bottom line.

Stiff competition from several players in a highly competitive employment services industry also affects MAN’s financial performance. This competition can limit pricing power, increase operational expenses and potentially reduce market share. As a result, the company must balance competitive pricing strategies with the need to maintain healthy profit margins.

ManpowerGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Corpay, Inc. CPAY.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average.

Corpay, Inc. also holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%. CPAY's earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while matching once, with the surprise being 6.3%, on average.

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ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.