Here's Why You Should Hold Intercontinental (ICE) Stock Now

Intercontinental Exchange ICE remains well-poised to gain from a compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic acquisitions, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Intercontinental currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, the stock has gained 17.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.81 per share, indicating an increase of 3.8% year over year on 13.9% higher revenues of $9.17 billion.

Earnings Surprise History

Intercontinental has a solid surprise history, beating earnings estimates in three of the last four reported quarters while missing in one, the average being 2.15%.

Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 13%, comparing favorably with the industry’s 12.3% and reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Growth Drivers

With more than 5,000 indices representing over $1 trillion in benchmark assets under management, ICE is the second-largest global fixed-income provider.



An expansive and compelling product and service portfolio should continue to fuel top-line improvement. Black Knight acquisition further complements existing revenue streams and improves the mix of high-growth recurring revenues. ICE estimates mid-single digit growth in Fixed Income and Data Services recurring revenues.



The insurer, with the largest mortgage network across the United States, should benefit from accelerated digitization in the U.S. residential mortgage industry. Intercontinental projects Mortgage revenues to grow at an average annual rate of 8-10% over the next 10 years, while the Mortgage Technology business is expected to grow in the low to mid-teens. ICE estimates mid to high-single-digit growth in recurring revenues in the mortgage technology segment in 2023.



Intercontinental has an impressive history of acquisitions, which have not only fueled growth but also helped achieve expense synergies.



Its healthy and minimal risk-based balance sheet is likely to continue providing stability and buoyancy over the medium to long term while supporting strategic investments.



A solid capital position helps ICE boost shareholders' value by buying back shares and hiking dividends. While ICE has more than doubled its dividends in the last six years, it has $2.5 billion remaining under its authorization kitty.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Securities and Exchanges sector are Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Deutsche Boerse AG DBOEY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cboe Global has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last trailing four quarters, the average being 4.07%. In the past year, CBOE has gained 41.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBOE’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged $8.09, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.



Coinbase Global has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 62.95%. In the past year, COIN has rallied 218.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 34.6%.



Deutsche Boerse has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last trailing four quarters, the average being 3.85%. In the past year, DBOEY has gained 16.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBOEY’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $1.05, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.9%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.