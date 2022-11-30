Here's Why You Should Hold Illinois Tool (ITW) Stock for Now

Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW is gaining from robust demand across most of its businesses despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment is benefiting from strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China which is boosting revenues. The Food Equipment unit segment is driven by growth across both North America and International operations.



Continued strength in the semiconductor business is aiding the company’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. The Welding segment is benefiting due to robust equipment and consumables manufacturing operations and industrial business. Continued strength in industrial applications, construction, U.S. residential and commercial end-markets are supporting the growth of the Polymers & Fluids segment.



Illinois Tool believes in strengthening its businesses through the addition of assets. The acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation’s test and simulation business in December 2021 added value to ITW’s Test & Measurement and Electronics segment. The MTS buyout boosted its sales by 3% in the third quarter of 2022, year over year. For 2022, management predicts the MTS buyout to boost sales by 3%.



ITW’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks are noteworthy. In third-quarter 2022, it paid out dividends of $1.22 per share to its shareholders, representing a 7% increase from the year-ago period’s level. Also, in the first nine months of 2022, Illinois Tool bought back shares of $500 million.

Considering the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain the Illinois Tool stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

