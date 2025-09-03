Here's Why You Should Hold Honeywell Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Honeywell International Inc. HON is witnessing strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by solid demand in the air transport market and supply-chain improvements. After witnessing an increase of 15% in first-quarter 2025, organic sales from its commercial aviation aftermarket business increased 7% year over year in the second quarter.



Strength in its defense and space business, owing to solid U.S. and international defense spending volumes and sustained demand from the current geopolitical climate, has also been proving beneficial. In the first and second quarters, organic sales from its defense and space business surged 10% and 13%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



For 2025, it expects organic sales in the Aerospace Technologies segment to be up in the high single digits, driven by continued momentum in both the commercial aviation and defense and space businesses.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In August 2025, Honeywell acquired three utility platforms from SparkMeter, Inc. The utility platforms acquired are Praxis for data and analytics, GridScan for tracking grid performance and GridFin for managing energy costs and customer rates. The integration of SparkMeter’s grid intelligence technologies with Honeywell Forge Performance+ for utilities will strengthen its smart energy product portfolio.



Also, HON’s acquisition of Nexceris’ Li-ion Tamer business in July 2025 will enable it to boost its fire life safety portfolio under the Building Automation business and expand its presence across the energy storage and data centers markets. Acquisitions had a contribution of 3% to the company’s sales in the second quarter.



HON remains focused on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. In the first six months of 2025, it paid out dividends of $1.48 billion and repurchased shares worth $3.6 billion.

HON’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 5.9% compared with the industry’s 1.8% growth.



However, softness in the productivity solutions and services business, owing to a decrease in license and settlement payments, remains a concern for the Industrial Automation segment. Weakness in the warehouse and workflow solutions and sensing and safety technologies businesses, due to a lower demand environment, has also been affecting the segment's performance. In the second quarter, Honeywell’s Industrial Automation segment’s sales declined 5% year over year.



High debt levels have also been a concern for HON. It exited second-quarter 2025 with a long-term debt of about $30.2 billion, higher than $25.5 billion at 2024-end. The increase in its debt level was primarily attributable to the funds raised for acquisitions. Considering its high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $10.3 billion do not look impressive.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has increased 5.6%.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Federal Signal delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.7%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for FSS’ 2025 earnings has increased 4.2%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s 2025 earnings has inched up 1.4%.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.