Here's Why You Should Hold FLEETCOR (FLT) in Your Portfolio

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s FLT shares have gained 5% over the past six months against 19.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 15.8%. Its earnings are expected to register growth of 18.6% in 2022 and 11.9% in 2023.

Factors That Bode Well

FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically, driven by continued strong sales, robust retention levels and healthy same-store sales. The company’s organic revenue growth was 15% in the first quarter of 2022.

Acquisitions, over time, have helped FLEETCOR expand its customer base, headcount and operations. The company recently announced that it has agreed to acquire UK-based cross-border payments provider, Global Reach Group. The acquisition is expected to strengthen FLEETCOR’s global position as a non-bank cross-border provider by increasing its scale of payments. It is anticipated to be immediately accretive after completion.

The recent acquisition of Levarti is expected to strengthen FLEETCOR’s airline-lodging business, which reserves multiple hotel rooms for global airlines’ crews and disrupted passengers every year. Levarti’s MAX mobile apps offer passengers an end-to-end digital experience from check-in, on-flight contactless payments, baggage tracking and claims.

FLEETCOR has a track record of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, it repurchased shares worth $1.4 billion, $849.9 million and $694.9 million, respectively.

Some Risks

FLEETCOR has more long-term debt outstanding than cash. Cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of first-quarter 2022 was $2.1 billion compared with long-term debt level of $4.4 billion.

