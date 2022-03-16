Here's Why You Should Hold EverQuote (EVER) in Your Portfolio

EverQuote, Inc. EVER is well-poised for growth, driven by higher quote requests, growth in commissions revenues and solid traffic operations.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EverQuote’s 2023 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 44.1%.

Earnings Surprise History

EverQuote has a decent earnings surprise history. Its bottom line beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 6.7%

Business Tailwinds

The solid performance of automotive insurance providers is likely to improve the revenue growth of the multi-line insurer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EverQuote’s 2022 and 2023 revenues is pegged at $426.8 million and $514.5 million, respectively, indicating a year-over-year increase of nearly 1.9% and 20.5%.



Riding on the strength of traffic operations that attract more consumers to the marketplace, quote request growth is likely to improve.



Increased quote requests and growth in commissions revenues are expected to drive the variable marketing margin.



Increased advertising to attract consumers and higher commission revenues are likely to lead to an increase in the volume of quote requests.



EVER has been witnessing solid inorganic growth. The insurer acquired PolicyFuel, LLC and its affiliated entities in August 2021 to support its property and casualty (P&C) carrier partners. In this recent deal, PSaaS offerings of PolicyFuel for P&C markets will further extend EverQuote’s existing Direct-To-Consumer Agency (DTCA) strategy in Health and Life insurance verticals. EverQuote started 2022 with a solid performance in customer acquisition, in local agents as well as DTCA distribution channels.

Solid Capital Position

The multi-line insurer’s capital and liquidity position remains strong, with over $34.9 million of cash and cash equivalents. The insurer also boasts a debt-free balance sheet. EVER has access to $25 million under its revolving line of credit. The robust capital position supports EverQuote in its growth initiatives.

Upbeat Guidance

EverQuote guided first-quarter 2022 revenues in the range of $101 million to $103 million, up from the prior guidance of $93.5 million to $98.5 million. The variable marketing margin is expected between $32 million and $33.5 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 4% at the midpoint, compared with the prior guidance of $30.5 million to $33.5 million.



EverQuote guided 2022 revenues in the range of $420 million and $430 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2% at the midpoint and marked an increase from the prior guidance of $410 million to $415 million. The variable margin is estimated to be between $128 million and $134 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 1% at the midpoint and an increase from the prior guidance of $127 million and $130 million.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

EverQuote currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has lost 66.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 14.2%. We believe its operational efficiencies and solid capital position will help shares bounce back.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked multi-line insurers include Horace Mann Educators HMN, Aegon AEG and CNO Financial Group CNO. While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aegon and CNO Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Horace Mann’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 22.8%. In the past year, HMN has lost 5.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 8.3% and 11% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Aegon’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 75%. In the past year, AEG has lost 6.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aegon’s 2022 earnings has moved 1.2% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The bottom line of CNO Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.48%. In the past year, the insurer has lost 8.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 3% and 2.8% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.

