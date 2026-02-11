Here's Why You Should Hold Equifax Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Equifax’s EFX collective growth is driven by sustained revenue growth momentum from its varied offerings. Its new acquisitions and AI innovations in analytical tools and solutions, product innovation and operational execution aid the company in gaining access to diverse markets.

The company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings are expected to increase 14.4% year over year. Its 2026 and 2027 earnings are expected to rise 13.5% and 20%, respectively. Revenues are expected to grow 10.7% in 2026 and 8.5% in 2027.

Factors That Bode Well for EFX

EFX drives long-term business growth by offering vital analytical tools and solutions to its customers who use credit information, services and data to process applications for new credit cards, automobile loans, home loans, equity and other consumer loans.

The company generates revenues through proprietary datasets, the credit files and its unique income and employment database. These data assets include consumer credit files and alternative consumer credit assets like NC Plus, DataX, Teletrack and IXI Wealth Data Exchanges.

EFX provides services to a diverse array of industries, including finance, mortgage, consumer, employee, telecommunications, automotive, commercial, retail, government, resellers and more, serving diverse clientele. This broad client base mitigates the vulnerabilities of one sector by capitalizing on strengths in others and supports sustained revenue growth momentum for its offerings.

EFX is also transforming its services into more developed, advanced and robust AI-driven solutions. The recently developed Agentic AI platform is accelerating and standardizing the development, deployment, monitoring and governance of AI agents across Equifax.

The company is also focusing on improving its customer and consumer call centers with AI-enabled and AI-assisted call processes. It recently launched Ignite AI Advisor, which includes new AI-driven conversational analytics, offering customers deeper insights and personalized recommendations.

A Risk

EFX had a current ratio of 0.61, lower than the industry's average of 1.19 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. A current ratio below 1 often suggests that a company may not be well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations.

