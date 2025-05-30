Here's Why You Should Hold DuPont Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD benefits from its innovation-driven investment, productivity actions and the acquisitions of the Spectrum Plastics Group and Donatelle Plastics amid headwinds from weak demand in its industrial business and hefty separation costs.



DD’s shares are down 16% in the past year compared to the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 29.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s find out why DD stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Productivity, Innovation & Acquisition Aid DD Stock

DuPont remains focused on driving growth through innovation and new product development. Its innovation-driven investment is focused on several high-growth areas. DD remains committed to driving returns from its R&D investment.



The acquisition of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading manufacturer of specialty medical devices and components, strengthened DuPont’s position in stable and fast-growing healthcare end markets. It is also in sync with its focus on high-growth, customer-driven innovation for the healthcare market. The buyout of Donatelle Plastics also enhances DD’s exposure in healthcare, expanding its expertise in the medical device market segments. The acquisition introduces complementary advanced technologies and capabilities, such as medical device injection molding, liquid silicone rubber processing, precision machining, device assembly and tool building.



DuPont is also benefiting from cost synergy savings and productivity improvement actions. The benefits of its structural cost actions are expected to be realized in 2025. DD also continues to implement strategic price increases in the wake of cost inflation. These actions are likely to support its results. DuPont is also executing additional restructuring actions and expects annualized cost savings of $150 million from these measures.



The company remains focused on driving cash flow and returning value to its shareholders. It looks to boost cash flow through working capital productivity and earnings growth. Prudent working capital management allowed it to achieve transaction-adjusted free cash flow conversion of 105% in 2024. DuPont also remains committed to effective capital allocation. DD, in February 2025, raised its quarterly dividend by 8% to 41 cents per share. It paid $635 million in dividends in 2024 and expects to pay around $690 million in 2025.

Demand and Cost Headwinds Weigh On DuPont

DuPont is facing headwinds in the construction markets, which are impacting sales in its IndustrialsCo segment. In North America, uncertainties surrounding the U.S. housing market are weighing on construction. Elevated borrowing costs and inflation have taken a bite out of the residential construction industry. The weakness in the construction and automotive markets is hurting sales in the diversified industrials business. The softness in automotive is due to weak automotive build rates across the United States and Europe.



Hefty costs associated with the separation of the electronics business, slated to be completed on Nov. 1, 2025, are expected to impact DuPont’s performance in 2025. The company expects costs associated with business separation to be modestly below $700 million, with the bulk of it expected in 2025. These sizable separation costs are expected to impact its margins and free cash flow conversion this year. DuPont expects free cash flow conversion in 2025 to be above 90%, reflecting a decline compared with 2024. It recorded $79 million of separation-related transaction cost payments in the first quarter.



DD is exposed to challenges from pricing pressure as witnessed in the last reported quarter. Volume growth in the quarter was offset by lower prices. The company witnessed lower prices across its segments in the quarter. The pricing headwinds are expected to continue in the second quarter, impacting its margins.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Newmont Corporation NEM and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN. While CRS and NEM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HWKN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology for the current fiscal year stands at $7.27, reflecting a 43.4% year-over-year increase. CRS beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. CRS’ shares have shot up roughly 110% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.18, indicating an 20.1% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it once, with an average surprise of 32.4%. NEM’s shares have gained around 25% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings stands at $4.37, suggesting an 8.4% year-over-year increase. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing twice. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 8.2%, on average. The company's shares have rallied roughly 52% in the past year.

