Here's Why You Should Hold Delta Air (DAL) in Portfolio Now

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL is benefiting from a strong liquidity position and robust air travel-demand scenario. However, escalating fuel cost is worrisome.

Factors Favoring DAL

The buoyant air-travel-demand scenario is also evident from the fact that total operating revenues increased 36.49% in first-quarter 2023 from year-ago levels.

Backed by strong booking trends for summer, DAL expects June-quarter revenues (adjusted) to increase in the 15-17% band from second-quarter 2022 actuals. Operating margin for full-year 2023 is expected in the range of 10-12%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $5 and $6.

Delta Air’s liquidity position is encouraging. The airline ended first-quarter 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $6,611 million, much higher than the current maturities of debt and financial lease of $2,136 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations. DAL's efforts to repay its debts are encouraging too.

Key Risk

Escalating fuel costs pose a threat to Delta’s bottom line. Oil price is moving north primarily because of supply concerns due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In first-quarter 2023, the average fuel price per gallon (adjusted) increased 10% from first-quarter 2022 actuals to $3.06. Management expects the metric in the range of $2.55-$2.80 for the June quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Delta Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Alaska Air Group ALK.

Copa Holdings, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is being aided by the improved air-travel-demand situation. Management expects the current-year load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) to be 85%, assuming the rosy traffic scenario continues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 669% and 65% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Alaska Air Group, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), also benefits from the buoyant air travel-demand situation. On the back of upbeat air-travel demand and favorable pricing, Alaska Air's top line increased 31% year over year in the March quarter. ALK expects to boost its fleet and workforce in 2023 to meet the anticipated high demand.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, ALK’s earnings are expected to register 12% and 44.8% improvements, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.