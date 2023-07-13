Here's Why You Should Hold Centene (CNC) Stock for Now

Centene Corporation’s CNC growing medical membership, improving top line, accretive acquisitions and numerous contract wins make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Also, its favorable growth estimates are confidence boosters for investors.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past three months, the stock has lost 6.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNC’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.44 per share, indicating an 11.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure of $5.78. The same for 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.57 per share, suggesting a 1.9% increase from the year-ago estimated figure.

The company beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.

Growth Drivers

Centene’s total revenues is expected to increase 0.7% in 2023 due to Medicaid membership growth, several acquisitions, growth in Medicare business and expansion into new states. This figure is expected to grow further as the company continues to grow its operations organically and inorganically through buyouts. Centene also estimates 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be $6.40, suggesting a 10.7% increase from the 2022 reported level.

Centene specializes in providing health services to Medicaid and Medicare recipients. Its total membership increased 8% in the first quarter. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services estimates the total Medicaid market to grow $1.1 trillion by 2029. In addition, Medicaid spending is expected to increase 5.6% annually through 2031. Premium and service revenues are currently forecasted to be between $135.2 billion and $137.2 billion for 2023.

Net Investment income rose around six times in the first quarter of 2023. Riding on increasing interest rates, investment income should continue to rise.

CNC does not shy away from grabbing opportunities to grow inorganically through buyouts and partnerships. CNC also believes in streamlining its business to focus on its core areas. It divested Magellan Specialty Health, Centurion and HealthSmart early this year. The company also divested Apixio to boost its core business. Disciplined executions like this will result in reduced distraction and better performance in the future.

Centene is expanding into new markets through numerous contract wins. Successful procurements and expansion programs in Louisiana, Texas, Nebraska and Missouri bolstered the company’s market reach and leadership stance. CNC will start serving in California from the beginning of 2024 and will strengthen its relationship with the state. CNC will be providing managed care for Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s SoonerSelect and SoonerSelect Children’s Specialty programs. All these moves will fuel growth in the form of more premium and service revenues in the future.

CNC is executing well on its value-creation plan, which aims to drive margin expansion by generating profitable growth. The company closed a multi-year contract with Express Scripts to manage pharmacy benefits for 20 million Centene members. This is a major milestone achieved under the value creation plan, which positions it to generate significant value for shareholders. The company also continues to streamline the organization through portfolio rationalization.

The company manages its excess capital well through share repurchases and debt repayment. It bought back shares worth $3.3 billion in 2022. It also focuses on reducing financial leverage by repaying its debts. This should instill confidence in shareholders.

The company has a VGM Score of A.

Key Concerns

There are a few factors that have been impeding the stock’s growth lately.

CNC’s total expenses rose 4.8% in the first quarter of 2023 due to higher medical costs and costs of services. Rising costs can trim its margins.

Centene’s return on equity (ROE) undermines its growth potential. The company’s trailing 12-month ROE of 13.6% compares unfavorably with the industry average of 24.8%, indicating that it is less efficient in utilizing its shareholders’ funds. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

