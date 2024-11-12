Here's Why You Should Hold BorgWarner Stock in Your Portfolio Now

BorgWarner Inc. BWA is poised to benefit from EV-focused mergers and acquisitions, frequent business wins and PowerDrive Systems restructuring amid currency fluctuations and a lower market production outlook.



Let’s find out why this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Frequent Business Wins, Restructuring to Aid BorgWarner

The company's EV-focused mergers and acquisitions are boosting its prospects. The acquisition of the charging business of SSE in China — completed in March 2023 — expanded BorgWarner's footprint beyond Europe and North America. The buyout of Eldor Corporation’s Electric Hybrid System business in December 2023 has further enhanced BorgWarner’s electric product portfolio. BorgWarner’s Charging Forward project to accelerate its electrification strategy bodes well. BorgWarner expects its 2024 eProduct sales to be around $2.4 billion compared with nearly $2 billion in 2023.



Frequent business wins are praiseworthy and are set to drive top-line growth. The most recent contracts include three high-voltage coolant heater business wins in Asia, which are expected to expand its technological reach in the Asian EV markets. BorgWarner has secured an award to supply high-voltage eFan systems for a leading global OEM's series of electric commercial vehicles in North America, marking its largest eFan business win in the region.



These deals showcase BorgWarner's diverse product portfolio catering to electric and hybrid vehicle segments. Additionally, strategic agreements like the one with FinDreams Battery for LFP battery packs reinforce BorgWarner's position as a key player in electrification, promising significant revenue streams across regions and vehicle types. BWA has also fortified its commercial vehicle product line with a JV with Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive to develop a high-voltage inverter for the Chinese electric commercial vehicle market.



The company faces short-term sales challenges in its ePropulsion business due to platform shortfalls and regional market dynamics. To address this, it began restructuring in June to align costs with current sales levels. The company expects cost savings of $20-$30 million in 2024. By next year, these savings could double to $40 million to $60 million. The ultimate goal of the company is to save $100 million each year by 2026. This restructuring aims to accelerate near-term sales and turn that growth into income in the mid-teens. Based on the continued benefits of PowerDrive Systems restructuring, the company has raised its full-year margin outlook to 9.8-10% from the prior guidance of 9.6-9.8%



BWA's investor-friendly moves also spark optimism. In the third quarter, the company registered a strong free cash flow of $201 million, which allowed it to accelerate its second-half $300 million share repurchase plan. The company has achieved its target of 2024 repurchase of $400 million. As of Sept. 30, 2024, the Company had $363 million under its current repurchase authorization.

Currency Fluctuations, Rising Costs to Ail BWA

The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas. In 2023, about 84% of its consolidated net sales were outside the United States, making it susceptible to foreign currency fluctuations. It anticipates a $20 million sales headwind in 2024 due to weaker foreign currencies. Due to foreign currency fluctuations, a lower market production outlook and lower estimated eProduct sales, the company has slashed its 2024 sales outlook.



For 2024, the company now anticipates net sales in the band of $14-$14.2 billion, down from the previous estimate of $14.1-$14.4 billion. The company is also bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs over the past several quarters and the trend is expected to continue. High research and development costs associated with electrification-related programs and eProduct growth are likely to limit its margins. Discouragingly, BorgWarner expects a free cash flow of $475-$575 million in 2024, which implies a year-over-year decline of $40 million at the midpoint of the guidance.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 25 cents and 21 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.94%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 20 cents and 13 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 23.61% and 31.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 23 cents and 26 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

