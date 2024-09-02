Here's Why You Should Hold Axon Enterprise Stock in Your Portfolio

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON has been experiencing strength in its TASER segment, driven by higher orders for devices and cartridge products. Stable demand for virtual reality training services also supports the segment’s growth. In 2023, the company launched its next-generation energy device, TASER 10, shipment of which began earlier this year. The strong customer response is contributing to the growth of the TASER segment.



An increase in the aggregate number of users and average revenue per user, driven by the increased adoption of software applications, is also driving the Software & Sensors segment. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues from TASER and Software & Sensors segments increased 27.6% and 46.8%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



Driven by strength across its businesses, AXON provided bullish guidance for 2024. It expects to generate revenues in the range of $2.00-$2.05 billion, indicating growth of 29.5% at the midpoint on a year-over-year basis.



Management remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. The company’s acquisition of Sky-Hero (July 2023) expanded its Axon Air portfolio, which consists of the drone software and hardware portfolio. Also, in January 2024, it acquired Fusus, a leader in real-time crime center technology. The combination of Fusus’ real-time situational awareness expertise with Axon’s public safety technology is likely to enable the latter to boost its product portfolio.

AXON Stock's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 69.5% compared with the industry’s 25.7% growth.



However, escalating costs and expenses have remained a concern for Axon over the past few quarters. In 2023, the company’s cost of sales soared 31.8% year over year. Also, in the first six months of 2024, the metric climbed 42.5%. The metric, as a percentage of sales, was 41.6%, up 240 basis points year over year. The company incurred high costs and expenses related to business integration activities, an increase in headcount and higher wages.



The increase in operating expenses has been adversely impacting the company’s margins. In the first six months of 2024, the gross margin declined 240 basis points year over year.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Clear Secure, Inc. YOU currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



YOU delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clear Secure’s 2024 earnings has increased 18.4%.



Allegion plc ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). ALLE delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has increased 2.4%.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.