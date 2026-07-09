Here's Why You Should Hold Avantor Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Avantor, Inc. AVTR is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism led by strategic deals and cost transformation progress also looks promising. However, weakness in the VWR Distribution & Services segment remains a cause for concern.

In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 14.8% against 0.6% growth of the industry and the 10% rise of the S&P 500.

The renowned provider of mission-critical products and services has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion. The company expects 2.2% earnings growth for the next five years and anticipates witnessing continued improvements in its business. Avantor’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.7%.



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Factors Favoring AVTR’s Growth

Strategic Deals: Avantor’s third-quarter 2025earnings callhighlighted improving customer engagement and clearer revenue visibility, supported by both innovation-led collaborations and solid commercial execution. Management cited the collaboration with BlueWhale Bio as a step toward advancing next-generation therapy enablement, positioning it primarily as a technology and innovation partnership rather than a near-term revenue driver. More importantly, Avantor pointed to strong commercial momentum, including roughly $100 million in new business wins across two top-15 global pharma customers that will begin phasing in from 2026.

In addition, the company executed a five-year extension with BIO Business Solutions, expanding access to over 10,000 life sciences customers. AVTR secured multiple contract extensions with top-15 global pharma accounts, expected to translate into more than $100 million in share gains over time through a mix of retained and competitive wins, providing a meaningful tailwind to future volumes and market share.

Product Portfolio: Avantor offers a broad, integrated portfolio of millions of products and services that enables customized solutions across research, diagnostics and QA/QC workflows, supported by a robust e-commerce platform and the Avantor Business System that drives execution and continuous improvement.

During the first quarter of 2026earnings call Avantor highlighted solid progress in its digital transformation efforts, with upgrades to the VWR e-commerce platform and the relaunch of vwr.com driving improved traffic, conversion rates and revenue growth across the United States and Europe.

Management noted that stronger commercial execution, a diversified product portfolio and healthier customer engagement are contributing to improving demand trends, particularly in process chemicals, while the Biopharma Production segment delivered a book-to-bill ratio above 1.1x. The company also continues to invest in leadership, sourcing, pricing and digital capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its integrated solutions offering across research, bioprocessing and manufacturing markets.

Revival Program and Execution Discipline: Avantor continues to frame the “Avantor Revival” as a company-wide effort to restore growth momentum while strengthening operating execution. First-quarter 2026 results exceeded management’s expectations, and the company reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance for organic revenue growth of negative 2.5% to negative 0.5% and adjusted earnings per share in the range of 77 cents to 83 cents.

Management attributed the quarter’s outperformance to better execution in Bioscience and Medtech Products, with process chemicals delivering double-digit organic growth and Bioscience and Medtech Products posting a book-to-bill above 1.1x. Leadership actions are also part of the program, with about 25% of the top leadership group refreshed since the Revival launch, and year-to-date headcount is down about 2%.

Management’s base case remains that VWR reached a trough in first-quarter 2026 and Bioscience and Medtech Products reach their trough in the second quarter of 2026, positioning Avantor for positive organic revenue growth in the second half of 2026.

A Factor That May Offset AVTR’s Growth

Demand Softness in VWR Distribution & Services: Avantor’s VWR Distribution & Services segment continues to face subdued customer spending across several end markets. In first-quarter 2026, the segment generated $1.15 billion of revenues and declined 5% organically year over year, with management attributing the drop primarily to lower volumes, soft conditions in Europe and adverse winter weather in the United States.

Adjusted operating income in the VWR Distribution & Services segment was $105 million, implying a 9.2% margin, and management cited volume and net price capture as key drivers of the year-over-year margin decline. While management believes the VWR growth rate reached a trough in first-quarter 2026 and expects gradual improvement through the year, near-term performance still depends on a stabilization in academic, government and industrial purchasing behavior.

Estimate Trend

Avantor has been witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has remained stable at 79 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.62 billion, which indicates a 3.5% decline from the year-ago reported number.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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