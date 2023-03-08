Here's Why You Should Hold Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Now

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is benefiting from its strong business model and the three-tier business strategy.

ADP’s earnings and revenues for 2023 are expected to improve 15.8% and 8.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Shares of ADP have jumped 7.7% in the past year compared with the 4.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Augur Well

ADP has a strong business model, leading to high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. It has a strong cash generating ability, which allows it to pursue growth in areas that exhibit true potential. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 15% in second-quarter fiscal 2023.

ADP’s three-tier business strategy helps it maintain and grow its strong position as a human capital management ("HCM") technology and services provider. The company is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.

Key Risk

ADP's current ratio at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 0.99, lower than the current ratio of 1.04 reported at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable, as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and ICF International, Inc. ICFI.

Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.

ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to rise 10.4% and 3.6% year over year, respectively.

ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.