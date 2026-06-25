Here's Why You Should Hold Allegion Stock in Your Portfolio Now

Allegion plc ALLE is witnessing strong momentum in the Americas segment. Stable demand across education, healthcare, government, hospitality and retail end markets is driving the segment. Solid momentum in the electronics business is supporting its performance as well. The segment’s organic revenues increased 4.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.



Higher adoption of electronic security products, such as wireless locks and mobile-enabled smart locks, is expected to drive Allegion’s performance in the quarters ahead. Driven by strength across the business, Allegion’s total revenues are anticipated to increase 6-8% in 2026 from the year-ago level, while organic sales are expected to increase 2-4% year over year.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through buyouts. In March 2026, ALLE acquired DCI Hollow Metal through one of its subsidiaries. The acquisition is expected to enable the company to strengthen its core mechanical portfolio. The acquired businesses have been incorporated into the Americas segment.



Also in August 2025, it acquired Brisant and UAP Group Limited. The addition of Brisant’s residential security solutions portfolio enabled the company to strengthen its presence in the U.K. residential market while complementing its non-residential portfolio. The addition of UAP’s comprehensive portfolio of door hardware, backed by about 200 patents, trademarks and registered designs, strengthened ALLE’s presence in the U.K. non-residential market.



Allegion remains committed to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. In the first three months of 2026, it paid out dividends worth $47.4 million, reflecting an increase of 8.7% year over year. Also, in the same period, it repurchased shares for $40.6 million.

ALLE’s Price Performance



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In the past month, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 1.8% against the industry’s 1.4% decline.



However, Allegion is experiencing weakness in the International segment. Softness in the mechanical end market, due to lower demand for products, is ailing the segment’s performance. In the first quarter, the International segment’s organic revenues decreased 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Also, the company is dealing with escalating costs and expenses. During the first three months of 2026, the company witnessed an 11.5% year-over-year increase in the cost of sales. Also, selling and administrative expenses increased 14.6% year over year. The metric, as a percentage of total revenues, increased 110 basis points to 25.1%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Helios Technologies HLIO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HLIO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.7%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios Technologies’ 2026 earnings has increased 5.5%.



The Middleby Corporation MIDD presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MIDD delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Middleby’s 2026 earnings has increased 3.3%.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for IDEX’s 2026 earnings has increased 3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.