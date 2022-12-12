Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now

Zebra Technologies ZBRA is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment.



Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance.



Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in a decline in profits. The Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s sales declined 8.8% year over year in the third quarter due to this headwind. Supply-chain constraints hurt North America and EMEA sales by 9% and 2%, respectively, in the third quarter.



Given Zebra Technologies’ wide international presence, foreign currency headwinds are affecting revenues. Foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 2.9% on sales in the third quarter. For the fourth quarter, the company expects a negative impact of 4 percentage-point from currency headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar might continue to depress the company’s overseas business results in the quarters ahead.



Zebra Technologies’ bearish outlook for the fourth quarter due to softening demand, continued supply-chain challenges and currency headwinds raise concerns. The company expects adjusted net sales to either decrease up to 2% or increase up to 1% for the ongoing quarter.



Due to these headwinds, shares of Zebra Technologies have lost 14.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 12.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings being revised downward by 5.1% and 13.1% in the past 60 days, respectively.

