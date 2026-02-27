Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Tetra Tech Stock Now

Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK is well-positioned to benefit from strength across its segments and accretive acquisitions. The company’s shareholder-friendly moves also augur well.



Shares of TTEK have gained 5.9% in the year-to-date period. The company belongs to Engineering - R and D Services industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a smart investment choice at the moment.



Business Strength: In the quarters ahead, Tetra Tech is poised to gain from its diversified business structure, which helps mitigate the adverse impact of weakness in one end market with strength across the others. Also, the company’s focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly enhancing its competitive edge. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended December 2026), the company’s net revenues (excluding reduction in USAID/DOS international development activities) increased 8% year over year, driven by increased activity in the U.S. Federal, International and U.S. State & Local client sectors.



Segmental Strength: TTEK’s Government Services Group (GSG) segment is benefiting from a solid pipeline of advanced water infrastructure and defense projects. Net sales (excluding reduction in USAID/DOS international development activities) from the segment increased 5% year over year in the fiscal first quarter. Higher planning and design-related activities in water programs in the United Kingdom and an increase in digital automation activities are aiding the Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) segment. Net revenues from the segment increased 10% year over year in the fiscal first quarter.



Expansion Initiatives: Tetra Tech solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities by adding assets. In January 2026, the company completed the acquisition of Halvik. The addition of Halvik’s advanced data analytics, systems modernization and cybersecurity expertise will enable Tetra Tech to expand its mission-critical solutions portfolio. Halvik is added to the GSG segment. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Tetra Tech acquired SAGE Group Holdings, which enabled it to boost its digital automation solutions across municipal water and industrial manufacturing automation, systems integration and smart infrastructure verticals. In March 2025, it acquired Carron + Walsh ("CAW"), which expanded the company’s presence in Europe. Both companies are included in Tetra Tech’s CIG segment.



Rewards to Shareholders: The company consistently returned significant cash to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In the first three months of fiscal 2026, Tetra Tech distributed dividends totaling $16.9 million, up 8.9% year over year. The company repurchased shares worth $50 million in the same period.



The quarterly dividend rate was hiked 12% in February 2026. Also, in May 2025, the company’s board of directors authorized a share buyback program (in addition to the $400 million share buyback program authorized in October 2021) to repurchase 500 million shares of its common stock. Exiting the fiscal first quarter, it had an overall remaining balance of $547.8 million under its stock repurchase programs.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 1.4%.



AECOM ACM currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AECOM’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one. The average earnings surprise was 2.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AECOM’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 5.7%.



Fluor Corporation FLR presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Fluor’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate twice and missed twice in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 17.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fluor’s 2026 earnings has increased 20%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fluor Corporation (FLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.