Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Parker-Hannifin Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is benefiting from strength across its businesses, acquisitions and disciplined capital allocation policies. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and solidifying its long-term market position.



PH, which has a market capitalization of $116.3 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.



Favorable Market Dynamics: Parker-Hannifin has been benefiting from strong momentum in its commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels. Revenues from the company’s Aerospace Systems segment jumped approximately 14.5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended December 2025). The Aerospace Systems segment’s organic revenues are projected to grow 11% year over year in fiscal 2026.



Synergistic Buyouts: The company remains focused on acquiring new assets to boost its organic growth. In November 2025, it inked a deal to acquire Filtration Group Corp. The buyout is expected to enhance PH’s industrial filtration capabilities and expand its presence in key growth markets.



Also, in September 2025, Parker-Hannifin acquired Curtis Instruments from Rehlko. The transaction carried a cash value of about $1 billion. The inclusion of Curtis’ advanced control solutions will enable the company to enhance its industrial electrification portfolio and expand its reach in in-plant material handling and off-highway markets.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: PH is committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In April 2025, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.80 per share. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, it paid out cash dividends of $456 million, up 8.6% year over year. In the same period, the company bought back shares worth $550 million.

Price Performance of PH



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In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 21.5%, higher than the industry’s 5.2% growth.



Win-Strategy Benefits: The company is likely to gain from its Win Strategy (version 3.0), which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth. It is also strategically shifting toward longer-cycle products (to attain stable and predictable revenue streams), supported by secular growth trends, which is improving its revenue mix.



However, weakness in the transportation market, arising from lower demand for trucks and automotive cars, is ailing the North America and International businesses of the Diversified Industrial segment.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank ‘#1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NDSN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s 2026 earnings has increased 1.4%.



RBC Bearings RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.

In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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