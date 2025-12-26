Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Middleby Stock Now

The Middleby Corporation MIDD is well-positioned to benefit from strength in the Food Processing Equipment Group segment and accretive acquisitions. The company’s shareholder-friendly moves also augur well.



Shares of MIDD have gained 10.1% compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a smart investment choice at the moment.



Business Strength: Middleby is gaining from solid momentum in the Food Processing Equipment Group segment. An increase in demand for protein and bakery products is supporting the segment’s performance. Rising demand for snack category products bodes well for it. Also, a robust order rate and increasing demand for its products in the international market are acting as a tailwind. The segment’s sales increased 8.7% year over year in the first nine months of 2025. Middleby expects the Food Processing Equipment Group unit to deliver robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Expansion Initiatives: The company solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities by adding assets. In August 2025, Middleby acquired Oka-Spezialmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Oka). The addition of Oka’s expertise in industrial extrusion, molding, depositing and cutting solutions is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the bakery and broader food processing end markets. In the same month, Middleby completed the acquisition of Frigomeccanica S.p.A. The inclusion of Frigomeccanica’s expertise in advanced protein processing solutions is expected to boost its position in the food processing end market.



In November 2024, the company acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology. The addition of Gorreri’s expertise in advanced baked goods solutions, coupled with its innovative manufacturing processes, strengthened Middleby’s position in the food processing end market. In the same month, Middleby completed the acquisition of JC Ford, which enhanced its presence in the growing snack food category. Acquired assets boosted MIDD’s sales by 3.3% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.



Product Innovation Efforts: Middleby continues to focus on product innovation and upgrading the existing ones per the industry trend. As for innovation, over the past year, the company introduced several products, including MP Equipment, Blodgett ImVection, the Evo EVent Open Canopy Hood, PIZZABOT, TorQ, Discrete CFV, etc. Middleby is gaining market share in new and large product categories, including beverage and ice. It remains positioned to benefit from strong demand for ventless cooking products and automation technologies in the quarters ahead.



Rewards to Shareholders: MIDD is committed to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases. It remains open to repurchasing common shares opportunistically. In the first nine months of 2025, Middleby repurchased shares worth $514.3 million. In November 2017, Middleby's board of directors authorized a share buyback program to repurchase up to 2.5 million shares of its common stock. The board of directors approved additional authorizations of 2.5 million shares each in May 2022 and July 2024 under the existing share repurchase program. In May 2025, the company further expanded the program by authorizing the repurchase of an additional 7.5 million shares. As of Sept. 27, 2025, Middleby was left with repurchasing 8,304,022 shares.

