Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Kennametal Stock

Kennametal Inc. KMT is poised to gain from the solid momentum in its end markets, strong product portfolio, product innovations and shareholder-friendly policies. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its long-term market position.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a market capitalization of $2.1 billion. In the past six months, the stock has risen 24.2% compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that make this company investment-worthy at the moment.



Business Strength: Kennametal is witnessing strength in its Metal Cutting segment (revenues increased 3% year over year in the first quarter of fiscal 2026). An increase in original equipment manufacturer build rates in the aerospace market and robust U.S. and international defense spending volumes are driving the segment’s top line. Also, strength in the energy market supported by data center power generation wins and signs of recovery in the general engineering market bode well for the segment.



Recovery in the earthworks market, driven by higher mining activity and new project wins in the Americas region, augurs well for its Infrastructure segment. Owing to the prevailing strength across its businesses, the company expects fiscal 2026 revenues to be in the range of $2.10-$2.17 billion, higher than $1.95-$2.05 billion projected earlier.



Strong Product Portfolio: Kennametal is poised to benefit from its well-diversified portfolio and investments in product development. Some notable products introduced by the company are TopSwiss Inserts, HARVI TE Duo-Lock, KSEM ST Line, Through Coolant ER Collets, FV Geometry Inserts and Chip Fan etc.

Also, it remains focused on strategic partnerships and investing in manufacturing facilities to boost growth. For instance, in May 2025, Kennametal invested in Toolpath Labs, an emerging leader in AI-powered computer-aided manufacturing software. The collaboration will enable KMT to expand its suite of digital capabilities and offerings for its manufacturing customers worldwide.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: KMT is committed to rewarding shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. In the first three months of fiscal 2026, it distributed dividends worth $15.1 million and repurchased shares worth $10 million. Also, in fiscal 2025, the company distributed dividends totaling $61.9 million to its shareholders and bought back shares for $60 million.

In 2024, the company completed the initial share repurchase program, which was announced in July 2021. Also, in February 2024, its board of directors authorized another repurchase program worth $200 million, which is valid for three years.



Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMT’s fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) earnings has increased 25%. Also, the same for fiscal 2027 (ending June 2027) has been revised upward 16.4%.

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.5%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has 3increased 3%.



Powell Industries Inc. POWL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. POWL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.4%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 2.5%.



Enersys ENS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enersys’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 5.3%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.