Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in COTY Stock Now

Coty Inc. COTY currently boasts robust prospects based on the strong demand environment, strengthening e-commerce capabilities, growth investments and cost management actions. Its focus on six business strategies aimed at sustainable growth also bodes well.



This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a market capitalization of $10.3 billion. In the past three months, it has gained 12.2% against the industry’s decline of 13.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that have been benefiting this manufacturer of beauty products for a while now.



Business Strength: Coty has been benefiting from strength across all categories and markets. In third-quarter fiscal 2023, the company’s net revenues came in at $1,288.9 million, reflecting an increase of 9% year over year. The company continues to witness strength across both its Prestige and Consumer Beauty businesses, driven by demand across all markets. For fiscal 2023, it anticipates core like-for-like (LFL) sales growth in the range of 9-10%, up from its previously guided range of 6-8%.



Focus on Core Priorities: The company remains committed to six strategic pillars that are aimed at sustainable growth. These include stabilizing Consumer Beauty make-up brands and mass fragrances; accelerating luxury fragrances and setting up Coty as a core player in prestige make-up; establishing a skincare portfolio in prestige and mass channels and enhancing e-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) capabilities. It also includes growing its presence in China and positioning Coty as an industry leader in sustainability. To grow its consumer beauty business, the company is on track with repositioning campaigns and disruptive advertising.



Acquisition Benefits: The company believes in strengthening its businesses by adding assets. Its acquisition of the iconic Burberry brand has been fruitful. This acquisition has been supporting growth in the Prestige segment. Also, the company’s buyout of Procter & Gamble Company’s global fine fragrances, salon professional, cosmetics and retail hair color businesses, along with select hair styling brands (the P&G Beauty Business), has been noteworthy.



Cost-Management Actions: Coty is focused on optimizing the overall cost structure. The company’s fixed cost reduction program has enabled it to redirect capital to improve brands and delivery profit. In the fiscal third quarter, the company delivered savings of nearly $60 million, which brings the fiscal year-to-date savings to nearly $130 million. For fiscal 2023, the company continues to target savings of about $170 million. We believe that COTY’s efforts to save costs and the upsides mentioned above are likely to boost its margins and profitability in the upcoming quarters.

