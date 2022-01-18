Here's Why You Should Consider Core & Main (CNM) Stock Now

Core & Main, Inc. CNM, a distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, is expected to perform well on the bourses as the company possesses fundamental strength. The company’s earnings and revenues are expected to grow a respective 16.8% and 5%, year over year, in fiscal 2023.

Core & Main has witnessed two estimates for fiscal 2023 moving north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved 21% north.

The company has been benefiting from solid demand across each of its end markets, backed by continued growth in municipal water infrastructure spending, continued housing demand, and recovery in the construction market.

Despite inflationary trends across many of its product lines due to supply chain constraints and product availability challenges, the company kept floating on the back of its reliable products and services.

Core & Main’s active M&A strategy has been helping it expand into new geographies, access new product lines, consolidate existing market positions and add key talent. In addition, higher net sales and cost-control initiatives will likely drive margins.

Core & Main currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company’s shares have gained 3.1% in the past six months against 21.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like CBIZ CBZ, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and Accenture ACN.

CBIZ has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.2% for 2021. CBZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.8%, on average.

CBIZ’s shares have surged 49.6% in the past year. The stock sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 500% for 2021. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 144% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%. CCRN sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of around 19.8% for the current year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 38.2% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. ACN sports a Zacks #1 Rank.

