Here's Why You Should Consider Buying Macquarie Stock Now

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation MIC can currently be considered a smart choice for investors seeking exposure in the diversified operations industry. Exposure in multiple businesses, growth investments and divestment moves are the major tailwinds for the company.



The New York-based company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It belongs to the Zacks Diversified Operations industry.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Below we discussed why it is worth investing in Macquarie.



Multiple Tailwinds: Though the pandemic-led woes are concerning, Macquarie’s well-diversified business structure might prove beneficial in the quarters ahead. It is engaged in providing services related to aircraft hangaring, processing, and distribution of gas, bulk liquid terminalling and others. Also, the company has exposure in the United States and Canada.



In the quarters ahead, investments in projects related to renewable energy infrastructure are likely to benefit Macquarie’s MIC Hawaii segment. Also, its IMTT segment is likely to gain from the spur in demand for the storage of petroleum products.



Contracts and Investments: The company’s solid customer base — including government agencies, individuals and other companies — and a strong portfolio of projects are boons. In February 2020, it entered a lease contract (long-term) with Diamond Green Diesel. Per the contract, Macquarie’s IMTT segment will be responsible for the expansion of St. Rose terminal’s marine and rail infrastructure. Also, IMTT will provide renewable diesel and feedstock-related storage and handling services.



In addition, the company continuously engages in growth investments. It will work on the expansion of its Geismar facility to better serve an existing customer.



Buyouts: Macquarie believes in gaining market share, enhancing product lines and boosting growth opportunities through acquisitions. It acquired Volo Aviation in first-quarter 2020. The buyout expanded business opportunities for the company’s Atlantic Aviation segment in the Bridgeport, CT-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport.



Share Price & Earnings Estimate Trend: Market sentiments are favoring Macquarie for quite some time now. Notably, the company’s shares have gained 26% in the past three months. Notably, the industry grew 8% during the same timeframe, while the S&P 500 rose 13.4%.











Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at $3.00 for 2020 and $3.91 for 2021, reflecting increases of 8.7% and 5.4% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. Notably, there was one upward revision in earnings estimates for both 2020 and 2021.



Earnings estimates for second-quarter 2020 are pegged at 41 cents, up nearly 57.7% from the 60-day-ago figure. One upward revision in estimate was recorded in the past 60 days.



Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote



Macquarie’s Outperformance Versus Three Industry Peers



In terms of its price performance, the company has performed better than three industry peers in the past three months. These peers include Griffon Corporation GFF, Crane Co. CR and 3M Company MMM, with respective three-month price gains of 14.1%, 3.8% and 4.7%.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.