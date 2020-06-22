Here's Why You Should Consider Buying Axon (AAXN) Stock Now

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AAXN can currently be considered a smart choice for investors seeking exposure in the security and safety services industry. Solid product offerings and pipeline, technological advancement, healthy international business, and no long-term debt are the major tailwinds for the company.



The Scottsdale, AZ-based company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It belongs to the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry, which belongs to the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector. The industry currently is among the top 26% (with a rank of 65) of more than 250 Zacks industries.



Below we discussed why it is worth investing in Axon.



Healthy Performance and Top-Line Tailwinds: The company performed well in the last reported quarter, with earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 122.22% and 11.1%, respectively. Notably, sales in the quarter expanded 27% from the year-ago quarter. Geographically, businesses strengthened in Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Latin America and Asia too added to sales growth.



The company seems well-positioned to gain from its technological expertise, strength in the core market, efforts to introduce products and expansion in customer base. Also, the popularity of the company’s body cameras and TASER 7 as well as diversification in the manufacturing footprint and supply chain will likely aid.



Performance Indicators & Revenue Consensus: In the first quarter of 2020, the company’s annualized recurring revenues of $174 million increased 7.8% sequentially and 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Also, future contracted revenues in the first quarter grew 3.6% sequentially and 37% year over year to $1.3 billion. The company anticipates that realizing 20-25% of future contracted revenues in the coming 12 months. These performance indicators are positive signs for Axon.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axon’s revenues is pegged at $131.9 million for the second quarter, $605.2 million for 2020 and $699.3 million for 2021. These estimates suggest year-over-year growth of 17.4% for the second quarter, 14% for 2020 and 15.5% for 2021.



Liquidity and Leverage Position: Exiting the first quarter of 2020, Axon had cash and cash equivalents of $156.5 million, while its short-term investments were $188.7 million. On the contrary, the company had zero debt balance exiting the first quarter. Healthy liquidity and no leverage will likely help it effectively deal with the pandemic.



Share Price & Earnings Estimate Trend: We believe that impressive financial results must have helped drive sentiments for the stock. Notably, the company’s shares have gained 42.1% in the past three months. Notably, the industry grew 45.3% during the same timeframe, while the S&P 500 rose 37.7%.











Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axon’s earnings is pegged at 17 cents for the second quarter, $1.19 for 2020 and $1.38 for 2021. These estimates reflect no change from the 60-day-ago figures. Notably, on a year-over-year basis, the estimates suggest growth of 21.4% for the second quarter, 14.4% for 2020 and 15.8% for 2021.



Axon Enterprise, Inc Price and Consensus

Axon Enterprise, Inc price-consensus-chart | Axon Enterprise, Inc Quote



Other Key Picks



Some other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE, Wrap Technologies Inc. WRTC and NortonLifeLock Inc. NLOK. While both Lakeland Industries and Wrap Technologies sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NortonLifeLock carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, bottom-line estimates for the companies have improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was 568.75% for Lakeland Industries, 20% for Wrap Technologies and 36.84% for NortonLifeLock.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.