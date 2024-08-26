Here's Why You Should Consider Buying Akebia (AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics AKBA has seen its share price rise after it gained FDA approval for Vafseo (vadadustat) tablets for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in late March this year.

The approval of Vafseo tablets gave this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company its second FDA-approved product after Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is indicated for the control of serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with CKD on dialysis.

The oral method of the use of Vafseo tablets makes it an easier-to-use medicine compared with the currently injectable erythropoiesis-stimulating agents that are mostly administered at dialysis centers to treat anemia in CKD patients.

Following the approval of Vafseo tablets, Akebia’s shares have risen 39.1% in the past three months compared with an increase of 6.6% for the industry.

Vafseo launch activities are underway with availability expected in January 2025. Akebia expects Vafseo to become the standard of care in the treatment of anemia for dialysis patients over time. Auryxia is also generating decent sales.

In July, Akebia said it had terminated its royalty-based existing license agreement with CSL Vifor, which resulted in Akebia regaining rights to sell Vafseo to Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis centers and specific other third-party dialysis organizations in the United States.

In the past 30 days, 2024 loss estimates for Akebia have improved from 28 cents per share to 19 cents per share. For 2025, loss estimates have improved from 23 cents to 17 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other drug/biotech companies worth considering are Roche RHHBY, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings ARCT and Eli Lilly LLY. While Roche and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Lilly has a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 30 days, 2024 earnings estimates for Roche have improved from $2.53 per share to $2.68 per share. For 2025, earnings estimates have improved from $2.73 per share to $2.87 per share over the same timeframe. Roche’s shares have risen 15.2% year to date.

In the past 30 days, loss estimates for 2024 for Arcturus Therapeutics have improved from $4.39 per share to $2.60 per share. Estimates for 2025 have improved from a loss of 45 cents per share to earnings of 21 cents per share. Year to date, shares of Arcturus Therapeutics have declined 30.3%.

Earnings of Arcturus Therapeutics beat estimates in each of the last four quarters. ARCT delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 56.73%

Estimates for Lilly’s 2024 earnings have risen from $13.76 to $15.77 per share over the past 30 days. For 2025, earnings estimates have risen from $19.44 to $22.79 per share over the same timeframe. Year to date, Lilly’s stock has risen 63.5%.

Lilly beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 69.07%.

