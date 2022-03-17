Here's Why You Should Buy Westlake (WLK) Stock Right Now

Shares of Westlake Corporation WLK have shot up around 33% over the past three months. Westlake, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, is poised to benefit from the global economic rebound, strong demand, higher sales prices for most of its key products, and strategic acquisitions.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors that make this chemical maker an attractive choice for investors right now.

Estimates Going Up

Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Westlake for 2022 has increased around 21.3%. The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2022 has also been revised 18.6% upward over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

Healthy Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2022 for Westlake is currently pegged at $16.90, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 8.5%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 135.3% growth in first-quarter 2022.

Impressive Earnings Surprise History

Westlake has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

Growth Drivers in Place

Westlake is benefiting from strong demand for most of its products on continued global economic expansion. It is gaining from higher demand in its polyethylene business in specialty applications, especially consumer product packaging, and strength in global demand for polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) resin. WLK is seeing strong demand for PVC resin on the back of continued strength in the residential construction market and strong repair and remodeling markets. Strong demand in North American residential construction and the repair and remodeling markets is also driving prices of PVC resin.



The company, in its fourth-quarter call, said that market conditions remain favorable in 2022. It is well-placed to continue to provide value to customers and investors leveraging its market leading position in Performance and Essential Materials including PVC, polyethylene, epoxy, chlorine and caustic soda. The outlook is also positive for Housing and Infrastructure Products with strong market indicators in 2022.



Westlake has also developed a larger platform for growth with the Housing and Building Products acquisitions in 2021 and the epoxy acquisition in early 2022, which is expected to drive value through its integrated chain. It sees these businesses to significantly contribute to earnings this year.



The company will also gain from its capacity expansion projects and actions to improve operating efficiency and reduce costs. It is also making disciplined investments, developing new products and leveraging its current products and footprint globally.

