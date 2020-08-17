Here's Why You Should Buy T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Now

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW appears to be a solid bet, given its focus on fortifying business through several initiatives, such as launching investment strategies and vehicles, enhancing client-engagement capabilities in each distribution channel, strengthening distribution channels in the United States, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific, and improving its technology platform. The company’s mix shift toward international growth funds and debt-free position are also anticipated to drive the stock.



Though T. Rowe Price’s expenses might escalate on potential investments in technology and several initiatives, a sharper focus on organic growth is anticipated to make its growth path smoother.



The company has been witnessing upward estimate revisions, reflecting analysts’ optimism about its growth prospects. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 and 2021 earnings has moved 8.8% and 11.3% north, respectively.



Further, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 16.8% in the last three months compared with 14.7% growth of the industry.





There are a number of other aspects, which make the stock an attractive investment option.

5 Factors That Make T. Rowe Price an Attractive Buy

Revenue Growth: Organic growth is a key strength for T. Rowe Price, as reflected in its revenue growth story. Its net revenues witnessed a 7.5% CAGR over the last five years (2015-2019).



Earnings Per Share Strength: T. Rowe Price witnessed earnings growth of 16.44% over the last three-five years. In addition, the company’s long-term (three-five years) estimated EPS growth rate of 7.82% promises rewards for investors. Also, it recorded an earnings surprise of 6.25%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.



Steady Capital Deployment: In February 2020, the company raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 18.4%. This marked T. Rowe Price’s 34th consecutive annual dividend increase and reflected its commitment to return value to shareholders, with strong cash-generation capabilities. Further, its board of directors increased the common share-repurchase authorization by 10 million shares, bringing the total authorization to 22.4 million shares.



Strong Leverage: T. Rowe Price’s debt/equity ratio is 0.02 compared with the industry average of 0.18, displaying no debt burden relative to the industry. It highlights the financial stability of the company, even in an unstable economic environment.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price’s ROE of 29.65% compared with the industry average of 11.91% highlights the company’s commendable position over its peers.

Other Stocks to Consider

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 30 days. Moreover, this Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stock has rallied more than 6% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



E*TRADE Financial Corporation ETFC has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 30 days. Further, the company’s shares have gained 31.3% in the past three months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 30 days. Additionally, the stock has jumped 35.3% in three months’ time. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

