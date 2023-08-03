Here's Why You Should Buy SmileDirectClub (SDC) Stock Now

SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s SDC shares are likely to gain in the coming quarters, backed by impressive strategic partnerships. The company’s oral care products are now available at more than 12,500 retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. SDC’s long-term target looks promising. Key transformative innovations hold the potential to drive growth.

However, a tough competitive space and continued operating losses are concerning for SDC.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has lost 33.6% against 16.5% growth of the industry and a 10.3% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned oral care company has a market capitalization of $437.2 million. SDC projects a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 20.3%, ahead of the industry’s expected growth rate of 11.6%. SmileDirectClub delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 0.81% in the trailing four quarters.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Strategic Alliances Adding Value: SDC’s retail partnerships have been aimed at serving a highly efficient lead source and brand-building opportunity.

In the first quarter, the company introduced sales specialists in targeted partner network practices to better educate customers about the differences between its two service offerings — CarePlus and traditional virtual care. Based on these insights, the firm developed a dual journey offering, which educates and allows customers with bookings at CarePlus partner network practices the option to choose between CarePlus and virtual care, regardless of the initial appointment type book.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovations Driving Growth: In May 2023, SmileDirectClub launched its innovative SmileMaker Platform in the United States, expanding its patented technology to its largest market. The technology is an industry first, upgrading current 2D remote scanning options and introducing real-time AI to capture a 3D view of teeth.

In February, SDC availed its new premium aligner treatment, CarePlus, at select partner network dentist locations. The company also expanded its innovative suite of premium, affordable oral care products with the addition of a Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit.

Long-Term Growth Targets Appear Encouraging: SmileDirectClub’s long-term strategy includes achieving the average revenue growth target of 20-30% per year and adjusted EBITDA margins of 25-30% for the next five years. This implies a long-term target on a sequential basis of 5-7% each quarter. Per the company, this long-term revenue target reflects the efforts to capture market share, while improving customer experience.

For 2023, SmileDirectClub expects total core business revenues of $400-$450 million. SDC’s revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were well ahead of estimates.

Downsides

Operating Losses Trend Continues: In the first quarter, the company posted a year-over-year decline in revenues due to persistent macroeconomic headwinds, driven by high inflation that impacted its customer base. Earnings for the quarter missed estimates. Meanwhile, the operating loss trend continued, with the company posting a narrower loss in the first quarter, than the year-ago adjusted figure.

A Competitive Landscape Poses Challenge: SmileDirectClub competes with a handful of smaller companies that collectively have a limited market share in the clear aligner industry, including Candid Co., Byte (Dentsply) and SnapCorrect. Following the introduction of the company’s collaborative and wholesale partner network, it faces competition from more well-established competitors in the traditional orthodontic industry, which requires in-person visits, such as Align Technology, Inc.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SmileDirectClub’s 2023 loss per share has been unchanged at 42 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $433.9 million. This suggests a 7.8% drop from the year-ago reported number.

