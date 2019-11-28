Here's Why You Should Buy Shell Midstream (SHLX) Stock Now

Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX generates stable fee-based revenues and is well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing pipeline bottleneck problem in U.S. shale plays. Thus, it seems wise to add the stock to your portfolio now.

All analysts are bullish on the stock at the moment. Notably, over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been revised 7.5% and 8.2% upward for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Moreover, the price performance of the master limited partnership — formed by Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A — looks impressive. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has rallied 19.7% year to date against the industry’s0.6% decline.

Here’s Why the Stock is a Solid Pick

The partnership has interests in diverse midstream infrastructures, which include pipeline networks, transporting crude oil and refined petroleum products, and terminals. Precisely, the pipeline system carries produced crude oil from the onshore and offshore U.S. resources to the refineries along the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions. From the refineries, the partnership’s pipeline systems transport the refined products to the key markets. Thus, Shell Midstream secures stable fee-based revenues.

Moreover, with interests in Zydeco Pipeline Company LLC (Zydeco), Shell Midstream is well positioned to eradicate the existing onshore pipeline bottleneck problem in carrying crude from the Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale to Houston, TX.

Importantly, the partnership has an impressive distribution payment history. Shell Midstream earlier received approval from its board of directors to increase third-quarter 2019 distribution by 3.5% sequentially and 16.5% annually. Thus, the partnership hiked distributions for 19 successive quarters.

