Here's Why You Should Buy Portland General Electric Stock Now

Portland General Electric POR continues to benefit from strategic investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure. Given its growth opportunities, POR makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a promising investment pick at the moment.

POR’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POR’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% to $3.22 in the past 90 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.



POR’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.39%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the last four quarters.

Debt Position of POR

Currently, Portland General Electric’s total debt to capital is 55.12%, better than the industry average of 60.89%.



The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the second quarter of 2025 was 2.6. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

POR’s Dividend History

The company has been consistently increasing shareholder value through dividends. Currently, POR’s quarterly dividend is 52.5 cents per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $2.10. The company targets 5-7% long-term dividend growth. Its current dividend yield of 4.83% is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.11%. The company targets a dividend payout ratio of 60-70% over the long term.

POR’s Strategic Investments

Strategic capital investments make Portland General Electric’s infrastructure stronger and more resilient. It has a planned capital expenditure of more than $6.4 billion during 2025-2029. The company expects its capital expenditures to be nearly $1.22 billion in 2025. The capital expenditures are targeted toward generation, transmission, distribution, general, technology, and battery energy storage systems projects.

POR’s Focus on Clean Energy

In August 2025, the company completed three new utility-scale battery energy storage systems, adding 475 megawatts (MW) and more than 1.9 gigawatt hours (GWh) of dispatchable capacity to serve the Portland metro area.



The company has 3,500-4,500 MW of additional non-emitting resources remaining to be procured through multi-stage Request for Proposal processes through 2030.

POR’s Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of Portland General Electric have rallied 6.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are TransAlta TAC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and NiSource NI and Exelon Corporation EXC, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAC’s 2025 EPS is pinned at 8 cents, indicating a decline of 81.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $2 billion, indicating a decline of 4% year over year.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.88%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $1.88, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.34%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7% in the last four quarters.





