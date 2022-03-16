Here's Why You Should Buy Nutrien (NTR) Stock Right Now

Nutrien Ltd.’s NTR stock looks promising at the moment. The fertilizer maker’s shares have popped roughly 38% over the past three months. It is benefiting from higher prices and healthy demand for crop nutrients.



We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an attractive choice for investors right now.

An Outperformer

Shares of Nutrien have rallied 67.7% over a year against the 48% rise of its industry. It has also outperformed the S&P 500’s 7.4% rise over the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates Northbound

Earnings estimate revisions have the greatest impact on stock prices. Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutrien for the current year has increased 28.5%. The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2022 has also been revised 9.1% upward over the same time frame.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

Nutrien has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an average earnings surprise of roughly 60.3%.

Solid Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year for Nutrien is currently pegged at $11.76, indicating year-over-year growth of 88.8%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a roughly 769% growth in the first-quarter of 2022.

Growth Drivers in Place

Nutrien is well placed to benefit from solid demand and higher prices for fertilizers, supported by the strength in global agriculture markets. It is expected to gain from strong potash sales volumes on the back of solid domestic and overseas demand.



The company is also gaining from higher net realized selling prices for crop nutrients as witnessed in the fourth quarter. It saw higher sales across all the segments in the quarter, driven by higher prices and strong demand.



Nutrien, in its fourth-quarter call, said that the outlook for global agriculture and crop input markets remains strong and it is well positioned to deliver significant growth in earnings and free cash flow this year.



Potash prices have strengthened on the back of robust global demand, aided by strong grower economics, higher crop prices and low global inventory levels. Tight availability along with strong demand is also driving up phosphate prices globally. Lower global supply availability stemming from reduced operating rates and a spike in energy prices have also boosted nitrogen prices. Higher prices are expected to drive the company’s sales and margins for full-year 2022.



Nutrien is also taking actions to boost potash production in the wake of tightening global potash market conditions. The move is in response to strong market fundamentals and is geared to enable its customers have the crop inputs they require to feed a growing population. Sales volumes in the company’s Potash segment in the fourth quarter were supported by its actions to boost production.



The company is also well placed to gain from acquisitions, cost efficiency, and increased adoption of its digital platform. It also continues to expand its footprint in Brazil through acquisitions. Nutrien expanded its network through the completion of 14 retail acquisitions in 2021.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include The Mosaic Company MOS, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Commercial Metals Company CMC.



Mosaic, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 106.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's current-year earnings has been revised 22.2% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mosaic beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.7%, on average. MOS has rallied around 73% in a year.



AdvanSix, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.6% for the current year. ASIX's consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 25.1% upward in the past 60 days.



AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 46.9%. ASIX has rallied around 75% in a year.



Commercial Metals, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 62% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current fiscal year earnings has been revised 22.7% upward over the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.1%, on average. CMC has gained around 45% in a year.

