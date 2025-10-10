Here's Why You Should Buy Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Right Now

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle JLL, better known as JLL, have appreciated 12.1% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.4%. The company is expected to gain from the continued strength of its resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing trends. JLL also benefited from its cost management efforts.



A positive estimate revision trend reflects optimism about the company’s earnings growth prospects. Over the past two months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JLL’s 2025 EPS has moved north to $16.81 per share. Also, estimates for 2026 EPS have moved up over the same period.



The fundamentals appear solid for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Also, there is enough scope for the stock’s price appreciation in the near term, and any hiccup might offer a good entry point.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s now delve into JLL’s strengths.

Reasons to Buy JLL Stock

Robust Scale: JLL is focused on balanced revenue growth across profitable markets. Its superior client services and strategic investment in technology and innovation are expected to help grow market share and win relationships. Over the past years, JLL has completed several strategic acquisitions as part of its global growth strategy, expanding its capabilities in several service offerings and boosting its presence in key regional markets.



Moreover, JLL's diversified and resilient platform and cost optimization efforts are expected to support its adjusted EBITDA. Given the strong performance in 2024, management increased its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1.30-$1.45 billion compared with the prior guided range of $1.25-$1.45 billion. We expect fee revenues to increase 5% in both 2025 and 2026. We anticipate adjusted EBITDA to rise 13% in 2025, 14.8% in 2026 and 13.3% in 2027 on a year-over-year basis.



Rise in Outsourcing Business: JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment offers a single and cohesive team to clients to bring together services across its service lines and is well-poised to benefit from favorable trends in the outsourcing business. Corporations are looking for the company’s wide-ranging knowledge and the breadth of its services, including sustainability. Moreover, in the post-pandemic period, this trend for organizations to outsource real estate services while progressively looking for strategic advice on reimagining their workspaces and workstyles to boost culture, attract talent and drive performance has gathered more strength.



Amid the rising trend of companies outsourcing real estate needs, new contract wins and the expansion of services with existing clients are likely to aid JLL’s performance in the upcoming period. The company remains confident in the long-term trajectory of the Workplace Management business as its sales pipeline is strong and contract renewal rates are stable. We expect a year-over-year increase of 11.1% in JLL’s Real Estate Management Services segment’s total revenues in 2025.



Strong Balance Sheet & Superior Return on Equity: JLL is focused on maintaining balance-sheet strength and adequate liquidity to enjoy operational flexibility. The company exited the second quarter of 2025 with $3.32 billion of corporate liquidity and net leverage of 1.2X. As of June 30, 2025, it enjoyed investment-grade ratings of Baa1 from Moody’s and BBB+ from S&P Global, which highlight the financial and balance-sheet strength, enabling the company to borrow at a favorable rate.



JLL’s return on equity is 10.63% compared with the industry average of 1.09%. This highlights that the company reinvests more efficiently compared with the industry. With a solid balance sheet and financial flexibility, JLL is well-poised to sail through any challenging times and capitalize on solid opportunities.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader real estate sector are Cushman & Wakefield CWK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CBRE Group CBRE, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWK’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved northward by 1.74% to $1.17 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE’s 2025 EPS has moved up by 1.14% to $6.19 over the past two months.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.