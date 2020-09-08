Here's Why You Should Buy Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN is well-poised for growth, riding on transformational actions and profitability initiatives, niche market focus and a sturdy financial position.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 and 2021 earnings has moved up 11.1% and 3.4%, respectively in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Return on equity of 7.6% in the trailing 12 months was slightly better than the industry average of 7.5%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. The company estimates generating 9% core ROE in 2020 and double-digit core ROE over 2021-2025 period.



Horace Mann Educators boasts being the largest multiline financial services company focused on America’s educators. Its multiline focus business model provides earnings diversification.



The company noted a potential opportunity in the K-12 educator market, an 8% increase in the number of K-12 teachers anticipated between 2015 and 2027 as well as a demographic shift as baby boomers retire and millennials make up a higher percentage of the workforce. Strategic focus on designing products that meet educators’ needs and protect their unique risks should help the company capitalize on the opportunity.



The company believes the addition of the Supplemental segment and the annuity reinsurance transaction in the Retirement segment, as a part of its transformational actions and profitability initiatives is already showing positive impact on its results. It estimates enhanced cross-sell with addition of Supplemental products.



The company believes its core fixed maturity portfolio remains well poised to endure the near-term market volatility and COVID-19-induced economic downturn. It estimates net investment income in 2020 to be between $340 and $345 million.



Given operational excellence, the company raised its 2020 core EPS guidance to $2.80 to $3.00 range to account for strong first-half results and subrogation recovery in the third quarter.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) multiline insurer has increased dividend for 12 straight years and targets 5% payout ratio. Its dividend yield of 3.1% betters the industry average of .2.8%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



Shares of Horace Mann Educators have lost 11.5% year to date, narrower than the industry's decline of 24.2%.





Shares of the company are trading at a discount than the industry average. Its price to book value of 0.97X is lower than the industry average of 1.18X. The stock carries an impressive Value Score of B. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 are the best investment bets.

