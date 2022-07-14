Here's Why You Should Buy DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now

DENTSPLY SIRONA XRAY is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 37.9% compared with the industry's decline of 17.3% on a year-to-date basis. The S&P 500 Index has lost 20% in the same time frame.

The company, with a market capitalization of $7.5 billion, is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of dental consumables, dental laboratory products, dental specialty products and consumable medical device products. It anticipates earnings to improve 10.3% next year. It beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.51%.

What's Favoring the Stock?

DENTSPLY's introduction of PrimeScan, a digital impression scanner, and Primemill, among other major products, has been driving the company's top line over the past couple of years. It bolstered the consumable areas with Surefil one, Palodent 360 and the digital denture program. The company's Astra EV Implant has been gaining momentum as well.

The company launched Primeprint, a medical-grade, highly automated 3D printer, earlier this year that can aid dentists in bolstering workflows and practice efficiency. Apart from being an easy-to-use device, this 3D printer enables dentists to delegate tasks related to 3D printing to their staff. Primeprint provides complete integration with the CEREC system and will enable the dentist to produce things, like night guards, surgical guides and full-scale models, in a quick and inexpensive manner.

Last year, the company launched ProTaper Ultimate, which is the first major endodontic platform innovation introduced in its endo business in more than five years. As part of a new platform, this will include new files of biosymmetric sealer and a new disinfection device. Apart from this, the company will introduce multiple new motor systems in 2022. It will launch CEREC 5.2, a significant upgrade in Primescan as it further enhances speed and ease of use. This CEREC 5.2 upgrade supports the new dental scanning capability and differentiates Primescan in the marketplace.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from these proven products, the company has an excellent new product pipeline that will positively impact its performance in 2022 and beyond.

DENTSPLY's overall growth strategy rests on product innovation. The company's solid internal growth despite challenging macroeconomic headwinds has been primarily driven by its innovative products. It has been pursuing many research and development (R&D) initiatives to support technological development. The company's R&D increased significantly during the first quarter. Per management, this trend is likely to sustain in the near future as the company is focused on delivering innovation and excellent solutions to its customers. It will enable DENTSPLY to focus on a more significant and sustainable innovation. This allows the company to focus on developing larger and more impactful initiatives in the quarters ahead.

What's Weighing on It?

DENTSPLY has a significant international presence. Consequently, a strengthening U.S. dollar, especially against the euro, as well as emerging market currencies, has the potential to negatively impact the company's results.

Estimates Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $4.14 billion, suggesting a decline of 2.51% from the year-ago reported number.

For 2022, the consensus mark for adjusted earnings per share stands at $2.42, suggesting a decline of 15.68% from the previous year. However, earnings estimates have improved over the past 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

