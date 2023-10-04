Here's Why You Should Buy Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s CINF higher level of insured exposures, rate increase, agent-focused business model, consistent cash flow and a solid capital position make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.



The insurer’s earnings have grown 6.8% in the past five years. CINF has a solid surprise history, beating earnings estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one, the average surprise being 25.25%.



Cincinnati Financial has a VGM Score of B. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum. The insurer targets an average value creation ratio of 10% to 13% over the next five-year period.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the last six months, the stock gained 3.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.7%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 2.2% and 0.3% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Optimistic Growth Outlook

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.00 per share, indicating a 17.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 12.2% higher revenues of $9 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.88 per share, indicating a 17.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 3.9% higher revenues of $9.4 billion.

The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 17.7%, better than the industry average of 12.1%. The company has a Growth Score of B. We expect 2025 bottom line to witness a three-year CAGR of 4.5%.

Business Tailwind

Net written premium should continue to benefit from growth initiatives, better pricing, an agent-centric model and a higher level of insured exposures. We expect 2025 net earned premiums to witness a three-year CAGR of 7.3%.



Also, Cincinnati Financial continues to grow its premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re.



Cincinnati Financial has been witnessing an increase in net investment income attributable to a rise in interest income from fixed-maturity securities and a decrease in equity portfolio dividends. Given an improving rate environment, the momentum is likely to continue. The Fed has already made three hikes in 2023, taking the tally to 11 since March 2022.



Given its nature of business, the insurer is exposed to catastrophe losses. However, banking on prudent underwriting, it has a track record of 34 years of favorable reserve development. It also has a reinsurance program to limit insured loss.



The insurer boasts 62 straight years of dividend increase. This reflects its strong operating performance, the board's positive outlook and confidence in outstanding capital, liquidity and financial flexibility. Its dividend yield of 2.8% is better than the industry average of 0.3%, making the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



It has a Value Score of B. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B in combination with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer better returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are ProAssurance Corporation PRA, Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS and Chubb Limited CB. ProAssurance currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Axis Capital and Chubb carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ProAssurance has a decent record of beating earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missing in two. PRA has gained 4.6% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at 83 cents, indicating a year-over-year increase of 143.5%.



Axis Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 9.75%. Year to date, AXS has gained 3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $8.41 and $9.31, indicating year-over-year increases of 44.7% and 10.7%, respectively.



Chubb has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missing in one, the average being 3.36%. Year to date, CB has lost 7.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $18.18 and $19.86, indicating year-over-year increases of 19.3% and 9.2%, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.