Here's Why You Should Buy Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Now

Cardinal Health Inc. CAH is well-poised for growth, given a diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and a robust pharmaceutical segment. However, margin contraction remains a concern.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 45.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's increase of 5.5%. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 0.9% in the same time frame.

The company — with a market capitalization of $20.18 billion — is a nationwide drug distributor and service provider to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers. It anticipates earnings to improve 11.2% over the next five years. Cardinal Health's earnings yield is 6.9% compared with the industry's 4.3%.



What's Driving the Performance?

Cardinal Health's Medical and Pharmaceutical offerings provide it with a competitive edge in its niche area of operations. It offers industry expertise through an expanding portfolio of safe products.

The company pursues an acquisition-driven strategy and remains committed to investment in key growth businesses to gain market traction and bolster profits.

Cardinal Health's Pharmaceutical segment is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in the United States. The segment's products and services comprise pharmaceutical distribution, manufacturer and specialty solutions, and nuclear and pharmacy offerings. The segment's strength is expected to drive its performance in the future.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, pharmaceutical revenues amounted to $45.8 billion, up 15% on a year-over-year basis. The performance suggests branded pharmaceutical sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

On the fiscal first-quarter 2023earnings call the company stated that it has been witnessing continued commercial momentum with Navista TS.

Notable Developments

In July, Cardinal Health acquired a smart platform for transferring prescriptions directly to patients through a secure mobile app — ScalaMed. The acquisition is likely to boost Cardinal Health’s digital connectivity, consequently leading to higher patient satisfaction and greater medication adherence. It has the potential to bring more patients to the system, thereby boosting Cardinal Health’s top line. The company acquired the Bendcare group purchasing organization (CPO-GPO) entity in the same month to strengthen its specialty solutions business. The buyout is likely to expand Cardinal Health's distribution opportunities and technology solution offerings for specialty practices.

In June, Cardinal Health partnered with Zipline and began long-range drone deliveries in North Carolina. The latest partnership between the two companies is aimed at transforming patients’ experience while improving care delivery. It is aimed at mitigating the inventory stock-out risks and lessening the barriers for patients accessing necessary products, especially in difficult-to-reach areas. During the same month, CAH expanded its warehouse footing by adding a new distribution center in the Columbus, OH, area to support its at-Home Solutions business. This move is likely to have provided a boost to Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical distribution capability, which is included as one of the services in the Pharmaceutical business.

What's Weighing on the Stock?

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, gross profit decreased 1.7% year over year to $1.61 billion. The gross margin contracted 40 basis points year over year, which suggests rising costs. The inflationary pressure is likely to continue in the next few quarters. The company reported a significant decline in operating income to $137 million during the last reported quarter compared with $415 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the Medical segment, revenues fell 9% to $3.8 billion due to the divestiture of the Cordis business. The company reported a loss of $8 million for the segment. The company recorded a loss during the quarter, primarily due to net inflationary impacts and global supply chain restrictions in products and distribution. These macro headwinds are likely to continue in 2023.

Estimates Trend

For fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $199.2 billion, indicating an improvement of 9.8% from the previous year's reported number.

The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $5.32, suggesting an increase of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

